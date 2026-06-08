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NFTY: First Trust India Nifty 50 Equal Weight ETF

55.15 USD 0.13 (0.24%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

NFTY exchange rate has changed by 0.24% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 55.04 and at a high of 55.55.

Follow First Trust India Nifty 50 Equal Weight ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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NFTY News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is NFTY stock price today?

First Trust India Nifty 50 Equal Weight ETF stock is priced at 55.15 today. It trades within 55.04 - 55.55, yesterday's close was 55.02, and trading volume reached 59. The live price chart of NFTY shows these updates.

Does First Trust India Nifty 50 Equal Weight ETF stock pay dividends?

First Trust India Nifty 50 Equal Weight ETF is currently valued at 55.15. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -3.45% and USD. View the chart live to track NFTY movements.

How to buy NFTY stock?

You can buy First Trust India Nifty 50 Equal Weight ETF shares at the current price of 55.15. Orders are usually placed near 55.15 or 55.45, while 59 and 0.11% show market activity. Follow NFTY updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into NFTY stock?

Investing in First Trust India Nifty 50 Equal Weight ETF involves considering the yearly range 49.62 - 60.70 and current price 55.15. Many compare 0.27% and -1.54% before placing orders at 55.15 or 55.45. Explore the NFTY price chart live with daily changes.

What are First Trust India Nifty 50 Equal Weight ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of First Trust India Nifty 50 Equal Weight ETF in the past year was 60.70. Within 49.62 - 60.70, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 55.02 helps spot resistance levels. Track First Trust India Nifty 50 Equal Weight ETF performance using the live chart.

What are First Trust India Nifty 50 Equal Weight ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of First Trust India Nifty 50 Equal Weight ETF (NFTY) over the year was 49.62. Comparing it with the current 55.15 and 49.62 - 60.70 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch NFTY moves on the chart live for more details.

When did NFTY stock split?

First Trust India Nifty 50 Equal Weight ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 55.02, and -3.45% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
55.04 55.55
Year Range
49.62 60.70
Previous Close
55.02
Open
55.09
Bid
55.15
Ask
55.45
Low
55.04
High
55.55
Volume
59
Daily Change
0.24%
Month Change
0.27%
6 Months Change
-1.54%
Year Change
-3.45%
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