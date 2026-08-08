- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
NFLW: Roundhill NFLX WeeklyPay ETF
NFLW exchange rate has changed by 0.74% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 16.27 and at a high of 16.41.
Follow Roundhill NFLX WeeklyPay ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is NFLW stock price today?
Roundhill NFLX WeeklyPay ETF stock is priced at 16.40 today. It trades within 16.27 - 16.41, yesterday's close was 16.28, and trading volume reached 16. The live price chart of NFLW shows these updates.
Does Roundhill NFLX WeeklyPay ETF stock pay dividends?
Roundhill NFLX WeeklyPay ETF is currently valued at 16.40. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -62.65% and USD. View the chart live to track NFLW movements.
How to buy NFLW stock?
You can buy Roundhill NFLX WeeklyPay ETF shares at the current price of 16.40. Orders are usually placed near 16.40 or 16.70, while 16 and 0.80% show market activity. Follow NFLW updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into NFLW stock?
Investing in Roundhill NFLX WeeklyPay ETF involves considering the yearly range 14.29 - 46.50 and current price 16.40. Many compare 2.56% and -38.03% before placing orders at 16.40 or 16.70. Explore the NFLW price chart live with daily changes.
What are Roundhill NFLX WeeklyPay ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Roundhill NFLX WeeklyPay ETF in the past year was 46.50. Within 14.29 - 46.50, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 16.28 helps spot resistance levels. Track Roundhill NFLX WeeklyPay ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Roundhill NFLX WeeklyPay ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Roundhill NFLX WeeklyPay ETF (NFLW) over the year was 14.29. Comparing it with the current 16.40 and 14.29 - 46.50 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch NFLW moves on the chart live for more details.
When did NFLW stock split?
Roundhill NFLX WeeklyPay ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 16.28, and -62.65% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 16.28
- Open
- 16.27
- Bid
- 16.40
- Ask
- 16.70
- Low
- 16.27
- High
- 16.41
- Volume
- 16
- Daily Change
- 0.74%
- Month Change
- 2.56%
- 6 Months Change
- -38.03%
- Year Change
- -62.65%