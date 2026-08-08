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NFLU: T-REX 2X LONG NFLX DAILY TARGET ETF
NFLU exchange rate has changed by 1.35% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 16.84 and at a high of 17.44.
Follow T-REX 2X LONG NFLX DAILY TARGET ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is NFLU stock price today?
T-REX 2X LONG NFLX DAILY TARGET ETF stock is priced at 17.27 today. It trades within 16.84 - 17.44, yesterday's close was 17.04, and trading volume reached 193. The live price chart of NFLU shows these updates.
Does T-REX 2X LONG NFLX DAILY TARGET ETF stock pay dividends?
T-REX 2X LONG NFLX DAILY TARGET ETF is currently valued at 17.27. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -20.23% and USD. View the chart live to track NFLU movements.
How to buy NFLU stock?
You can buy T-REX 2X LONG NFLX DAILY TARGET ETF shares at the current price of 17.27. Orders are usually placed near 17.27 or 17.57, while 193 and 2.31% show market activity. Follow NFLU updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into NFLU stock?
Investing in T-REX 2X LONG NFLX DAILY TARGET ETF involves considering the yearly range 13.36 - 40.73 and current price 17.27. Many compare 3.48% and -45.88% before placing orders at 17.27 or 17.57. Explore the NFLU price chart live with daily changes.
What are T-REX 2X LONG NFLX DAILY TARGET ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of T-REX 2X LONG NFLX DAILY TARGET ETF in the past year was 40.73. Within 13.36 - 40.73, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 17.04 helps spot resistance levels. Track T-REX 2X LONG NFLX DAILY TARGET ETF performance using the live chart.
What are T-REX 2X LONG NFLX DAILY TARGET ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of T-REX 2X LONG NFLX DAILY TARGET ETF (NFLU) over the year was 13.36. Comparing it with the current 17.27 and 13.36 - 40.73 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch NFLU moves on the chart live for more details.
When did NFLU stock split?
T-REX 2X LONG NFLX DAILY TARGET ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 17.04, and -20.23% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 17.04
- Open
- 16.88
- Bid
- 17.27
- Ask
- 17.57
- Low
- 16.84
- High
- 17.44
- Volume
- 193
- Daily Change
- 1.35%
- Month Change
- 3.48%
- 6 Months Change
- -45.88%
- Year Change
- -20.23%