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NFLT: Virtus Newfleet Multi-Sector Bond ETF
NFLT exchange rate has changed by -0.13% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 22.79 and at a high of 22.91.
Follow Virtus Newfleet Multi-Sector Bond ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
NFLT News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is NFLT stock price today?
Virtus Newfleet Multi-Sector Bond ETF stock is priced at 22.82 today. It trades within 22.79 - 22.91, yesterday's close was 22.85, and trading volume reached 34. The live price chart of NFLT shows these updates.
Does Virtus Newfleet Multi-Sector Bond ETF stock pay dividends?
Virtus Newfleet Multi-Sector Bond ETF is currently valued at 22.82. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.35% and USD. View the chart live to track NFLT movements.
How to buy NFLT stock?
You can buy Virtus Newfleet Multi-Sector Bond ETF shares at the current price of 22.82. Orders are usually placed near 22.82 or 23.12, while 34 and -0.39% show market activity. Follow NFLT updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into NFLT stock?
Investing in Virtus Newfleet Multi-Sector Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 22.57 - 23.34 and current price 22.82. Many compare 0.80% and -1.38% before placing orders at 22.82 or 23.12. Explore the NFLT price chart live with daily changes.
What are Virtus Newfleet Multi-Sector Bond ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Virtus Newfleet Multi-Sector Bond ETF in the past year was 23.34. Within 22.57 - 23.34, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 22.85 helps spot resistance levels. Track Virtus Newfleet Multi-Sector Bond ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Virtus Newfleet Multi-Sector Bond ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Virtus Newfleet Multi-Sector Bond ETF (NFLT) over the year was 22.57. Comparing it with the current 22.82 and 22.57 - 23.34 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch NFLT moves on the chart live for more details.
When did NFLT stock split?
Virtus Newfleet Multi-Sector Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 22.85, and -0.35% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 22.85
- Open
- 22.91
- Bid
- 22.82
- Ask
- 23.12
- Low
- 22.79
- High
- 22.91
- Volume
- 34
- Daily Change
- -0.13%
- Month Change
- 0.80%
- 6 Months Change
- -1.38%
- Year Change
- -0.35%