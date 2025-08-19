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NFJ: Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund of Beneficial
NFJ exchange rate has changed by 0.39% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 15.36 and at a high of 15.45.
Follow Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund of Beneficial dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
NFJ News
- NFJ: Income Seekers Might Have A Lot To Like Here (NYSE:NFJ)
- ETB ETF: Good Income Fund, But High Tech Exposure Could Be A Risk (NYSE:ETB)
- CEF Market Weekly Review: The Key Factors Driving NII
- NFJ: 9.5% Yield On Covered Calls, Convertibles, And Equities (NYSE:NFJ)
- BOE: Improving Global Diversification, But Lacks Exposure To Outperforming Sectors
- Saba Capital buys Virtus Dividend (NFJ) shares worth $8,310
- Virtus Dividend Interest & Premium Strategy Fund stock hits 52-week high of $13.82
- Virtus Dividend Interest & Premium Strategy Fund stock hits 52-week high at $13.74
- ETJ: Expect Continued Underperformance From This CEF
- Saba capital buys Virtus dividend (NFJ) shares worth $91k
- Monday’s Insider Activity: Top Buys and Sells Revealed for Feb 3
- Virtus Dividend stock hits 52-week high at 13.57 USD
- Nfj stock hits 52-week high at 13.41 USD
- Virtus Dividend stock hits 52-week high at $13.31
- NFJ: Sacrificing Gains For Yield Could Lead To Underperformance In 2026 (NYSE:NFJ)
- IGD: Trading Capital Appreciation For Income (NYSE:IGD)
- NFJ CEF: Tax-Efficient Income Fund That Preserves Capital (NYSE:NFJ)
- BOE: Still Overly Exposed To USA
- BDJ: This Fund Provides Diversification Benefits Along With A High Yield
- ETV: Decent Price Right Now, But Not As Diversified As I Would Like
- GNT: Gold Miners Appear Underpriced, And This Fund Could Benefit (NYSE:GNT)
Frequently Asked Questions
What is NFJ stock price today?
Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund of Beneficial stock is priced at 15.42 today. It trades within 15.36 - 15.45, yesterday's close was 15.36, and trading volume reached 170. The live price chart of NFJ shows these updates.
Does Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund of Beneficial stock pay dividends?
Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund of Beneficial is currently valued at 15.42. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 18.62% and USD. View the chart live to track NFJ movements.
How to buy NFJ stock?
You can buy Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund of Beneficial shares at the current price of 15.42. Orders are usually placed near 15.42 or 15.72, while 170 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow NFJ updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into NFJ stock?
Investing in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund of Beneficial involves considering the yearly range 12.25 - 15.56 and current price 15.42. Many compare 0.92% and 14.73% before placing orders at 15.42 or 15.72. Explore the NFJ price chart live with daily changes.
What are Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund of Beneficial stock highest prices?
The highest price of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund of Beneficial in the past year was 15.56. Within 12.25 - 15.56, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 15.36 helps spot resistance levels. Track Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund of Beneficial performance using the live chart.
What are Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund of Beneficial stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund of Beneficial (NFJ) over the year was 12.25. Comparing it with the current 15.42 and 12.25 - 15.56 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch NFJ moves on the chart live for more details.
When did NFJ stock split?
Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund of Beneficial has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 15.36, and 18.62% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 15.36
- Open
- 15.42
- Bid
- 15.42
- Ask
- 15.72
- Low
- 15.36
- High
- 15.45
- Volume
- 170
- Daily Change
- 0.39%
- Month Change
- 0.92%
- 6 Months Change
- 14.73%
- Year Change
- 18.62%