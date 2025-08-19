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NFJ: Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund of Beneficial

15.42 USD 0.06 (0.39%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

NFJ exchange rate has changed by 0.39% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 15.36 and at a high of 15.45.

Follow Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund of Beneficial dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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NFJ News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is NFJ stock price today?

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund of Beneficial stock is priced at 15.42 today. It trades within 15.36 - 15.45, yesterday's close was 15.36, and trading volume reached 170. The live price chart of NFJ shows these updates.

Does Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund of Beneficial stock pay dividends?

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund of Beneficial is currently valued at 15.42. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 18.62% and USD. View the chart live to track NFJ movements.

How to buy NFJ stock?

You can buy Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund of Beneficial shares at the current price of 15.42. Orders are usually placed near 15.42 or 15.72, while 170 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow NFJ updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into NFJ stock?

Investing in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund of Beneficial involves considering the yearly range 12.25 - 15.56 and current price 15.42. Many compare 0.92% and 14.73% before placing orders at 15.42 or 15.72. Explore the NFJ price chart live with daily changes.

What are Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund of Beneficial stock highest prices?

The highest price of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund of Beneficial in the past year was 15.56. Within 12.25 - 15.56, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 15.36 helps spot resistance levels. Track Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund of Beneficial performance using the live chart.

What are Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund of Beneficial stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund of Beneficial (NFJ) over the year was 12.25. Comparing it with the current 15.42 and 12.25 - 15.56 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch NFJ moves on the chart live for more details.

When did NFJ stock split?

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund of Beneficial has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 15.36, and 18.62% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
15.36 15.45
Year Range
12.25 15.56
Previous Close
15.36
Open
15.42
Bid
15.42
Ask
15.72
Low
15.36
High
15.45
Volume
170
Daily Change
0.39%
Month Change
0.92%
6 Months Change
14.73%
Year Change
18.62%
08 August, Saturday
16:45
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