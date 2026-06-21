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NETL: NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF
NETL exchange rate has changed by 0.22% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 26.75 and at a high of 26.88.
Follow NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
NETL News
- A Hawkish Hold, A Steeper Curve
- Market Cap Of New Homes Continues Stumbling As Mortgage Rates Rise
- Real Estate's Penthouse View
- The Fed’s Crude Dilemma
- New Home Sales Unexpectedly Rise 1.6% In June
- The REIT Recovery Broadens Beyond Rates
- Disinflation Meets Escalation
- Housing Starts Jump 19% In June
- Building Permits Fall 3.0% In June
- Pending Home Sales Sink 5% In June
- Zillow Home Value Index: 'Real' Home Values Hit 5-Year Low
- Home Affordability: Better Than Headlines Suggest
- NAHB Housing Market Index: Affordability Challenges Pull Down Builder Sentiment
- The Truce Is Loose
- This Week's Market Wrap: Oil Shocks, AI Volatility, And A Resilient Economy
- Existing Single-Family Homes Supply Jumps To 10-Year High, Sales Slip, Mortgage Rates Rise
- Existing Home Sales Drop In June As Median Prices Hit All-Time High
- Sparks From The Warsh Fed
- FHFA House Price Index Retreats From Record High
- S&P Cotality Case-Shiller Index: Home Price Growth Remains Constrained
- Blue Owl Capital Just Showed Green Shoots Of A Big Recovery (NYSE:OWL)
- Testing The Truce
- New Home Sales Drop 7% In May
- New Fed Regime, Same Hawkish Theme
Frequently Asked Questions
What is NETL stock price today?
NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF stock is priced at 26.88 today. It trades within 26.75 - 26.88, yesterday's close was 26.82, and trading volume reached 12. The live price chart of NETL shows these updates.
Does NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF stock pay dividends?
NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF is currently valued at 26.88. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 3.39% and USD. View the chart live to track NETL movements.
How to buy NETL stock?
You can buy NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF shares at the current price of 26.88. Orders are usually placed near 26.88 or 27.18, while 12 and 0.41% show market activity. Follow NETL updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into NETL stock?
Investing in NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF involves considering the yearly range 24.32 - 28.43 and current price 26.88. Many compare -0.70% and 0.56% before placing orders at 26.88 or 27.18. Explore the NETL price chart live with daily changes.
What are NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF in the past year was 28.43. Within 24.32 - 28.43, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 26.82 helps spot resistance levels. Track NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF performance using the live chart.
What are NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF (NETL) over the year was 24.32. Comparing it with the current 26.88 and 24.32 - 28.43 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch NETL moves on the chart live for more details.
When did NETL stock split?
NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 26.82, and 3.39% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 26.82
- Open
- 26.77
- Bid
- 26.88
- Ask
- 27.18
- Low
- 26.75
- High
- 26.88
- Volume
- 12
- Daily Change
- 0.22%
- Month Change
- -0.70%
- 6 Months Change
- 0.56%
- Year Change
- 3.39%