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NEMD: iNeedMD Holdings, Inc.
NEMD exchange rate has changed by 0.36% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 52.81 and at a high of 52.83.
Follow iNeedMD Holdings, Inc. dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
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- M30
- H1
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- D1
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- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is NEMD stock price today?
iNeedMD Holdings, Inc. stock is priced at 52.83 today. It trades within 52.81 - 52.83, yesterday's close was 52.64, and trading volume reached 2. The live price chart of NEMD shows these updates.
Does iNeedMD Holdings, Inc. stock pay dividends?
iNeedMD Holdings, Inc. is currently valued at 52.83. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 5.89% and USD. View the chart live to track NEMD movements.
How to buy NEMD stock?
You can buy iNeedMD Holdings, Inc. shares at the current price of 52.83. Orders are usually placed near 52.83 or 53.13, while 2 and 0.04% show market activity. Follow NEMD updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into NEMD stock?
Investing in iNeedMD Holdings, Inc. involves considering the yearly range 49.89 - 54.50 and current price 52.83. Many compare 0.69% and -0.41% before placing orders at 52.83 or 53.13. Explore the NEMD price chart live with daily changes.
What are iNeedMD Holdings, Inc. stock highest prices?
The highest price of iNeedMD Holdings, Inc. in the past year was 54.50. Within 49.89 - 54.50, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 52.64 helps spot resistance levels. Track iNeedMD Holdings, Inc. performance using the live chart.
What are iNeedMD Holdings, Inc. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iNeedMD Holdings, Inc. (NEMD) over the year was 49.89. Comparing it with the current 52.83 and 49.89 - 54.50 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch NEMD moves on the chart live for more details.
When did NEMD stock split?
iNeedMD Holdings, Inc. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 52.64, and 5.89% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 52.64
- Open
- 52.81
- Bid
- 52.83
- Ask
- 53.13
- Low
- 52.81
- High
- 52.83
- Volume
- 2
- Daily Change
- 0.36%
- Month Change
- 0.69%
- 6 Months Change
- -0.41%
- Year Change
- 5.89%