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NELS: Nelson Select ETF
NELS exchange rate has changed by 0.37% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 29.49 and at a high of 29.54.
Follow Nelson Select ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is NELS stock price today?
Nelson Select ETF stock is priced at 29.53 today. It trades within 29.49 - 29.54, yesterday's close was 29.42, and trading volume reached 4. The live price chart of NELS shows these updates.
Does Nelson Select ETF stock pay dividends?
Nelson Select ETF is currently valued at 29.53. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 16.72% and USD. View the chart live to track NELS movements.
How to buy NELS stock?
You can buy Nelson Select ETF shares at the current price of 29.53. Orders are usually placed near 29.53 or 29.83, while 4 and -0.03% show market activity. Follow NELS updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into NELS stock?
Investing in Nelson Select ETF involves considering the yearly range 24.26 - 29.54 and current price 29.53. Many compare 0.58% and 12.28% before placing orders at 29.53 or 29.83. Explore the NELS price chart live with daily changes.
What are Nelson Select ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Nelson Select ETF in the past year was 29.54. Within 24.26 - 29.54, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 29.42 helps spot resistance levels. Track Nelson Select ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Nelson Select ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Nelson Select ETF (NELS) over the year was 24.26. Comparing it with the current 29.53 and 24.26 - 29.54 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch NELS moves on the chart live for more details.
When did NELS stock split?
Nelson Select ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 29.42, and 16.72% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 29.42
- Open
- 29.54
- Bid
- 29.53
- Ask
- 29.83
- Low
- 29.49
- High
- 29.54
- Volume
- 4
- Daily Change
- 0.37%
- Month Change
- 0.58%
- 6 Months Change
- 12.28%
- Year Change
- 16.72%