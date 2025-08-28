QuotesSections
Currencies / NEA
Back to US Stock Market

NEA: Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund of Beneficial Int

11.42 USD 0.10 (0.88%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

NEA exchange rate has changed by 0.88% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 11.35 and at a high of 11.43.

Follow Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund of Beneficial Int dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

NEA News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is NEA stock price today?

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund of Beneficial Int stock is priced at 11.42 today. It trades within 11.35 - 11.43, yesterday's close was 11.32, and trading volume reached 826. The live price chart of NEA shows these updates.

Does Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund of Beneficial Int stock pay dividends?

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund of Beneficial Int is currently valued at 11.42. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 4.10% and USD. View the chart live to track NEA movements.

How to buy NEA stock?

You can buy Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund of Beneficial Int shares at the current price of 11.42. Orders are usually placed near 11.42 or 11.72, while 826 and 0.53% show market activity. Follow NEA updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into NEA stock?

Investing in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund of Beneficial Int involves considering the yearly range 10.76 - 11.90 and current price 11.42. Many compare 1.06% and -3.47% before placing orders at 11.42 or 11.72. Explore the NEA price chart live with daily changes.

What are Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund of Beneficial Int stock highest prices?

The highest price of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund of Beneficial Int in the past year was 11.90. Within 10.76 - 11.90, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 11.32 helps spot resistance levels. Track Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund of Beneficial Int performance using the live chart.

What are Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund of Beneficial Int stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund of Beneficial Int (NEA) over the year was 10.76. Comparing it with the current 11.42 and 10.76 - 11.90 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch NEA moves on the chart live for more details.

When did NEA stock split?

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund of Beneficial Int has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 11.32, and 4.10% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
11.35 11.43
Year Range
10.76 11.90
Previous Close
11.32
Open
11.36
Bid
11.42
Ask
11.72
Low
11.35
High
11.43
Volume
826
Daily Change
0.88%
Month Change
1.06%
6 Months Change
-3.47%
Year Change
4.10%
08 August, Saturday
16:45
USD
Fed Governor Bowman Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev