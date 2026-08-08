- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
NDOW: Anydrus Advantage ETF
NDOW exchange rate has changed by 0.31% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 29.30 and at a high of 29.31.
Follow Anydrus Advantage ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is NDOW stock price today?
Anydrus Advantage ETF stock is priced at 29.30 today. It trades within 29.30 - 29.31, yesterday's close was 29.21, and trading volume reached 3. The live price chart of NDOW shows these updates.
Does Anydrus Advantage ETF stock pay dividends?
Anydrus Advantage ETF is currently valued at 29.30. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 2.06% and USD. View the chart live to track NDOW movements.
How to buy NDOW stock?
You can buy Anydrus Advantage ETF shares at the current price of 29.30. Orders are usually placed near 29.30 or 29.60, while 3 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow NDOW updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into NDOW stock?
Investing in Anydrus Advantage ETF involves considering the yearly range 26.97 - 30.05 and current price 29.30. Many compare 1.10% and 1.98% before placing orders at 29.30 or 29.60. Explore the NDOW price chart live with daily changes.
What are Anydrus Advantage ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Anydrus Advantage ETF in the past year was 30.05. Within 26.97 - 30.05, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 29.21 helps spot resistance levels. Track Anydrus Advantage ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Anydrus Advantage ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Anydrus Advantage ETF (NDOW) over the year was 26.97. Comparing it with the current 29.30 and 26.97 - 30.05 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch NDOW moves on the chart live for more details.
When did NDOW stock split?
Anydrus Advantage ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 29.21, and 2.06% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 29.21
- Open
- 29.30
- Bid
- 29.30
- Ask
- 29.60
- Low
- 29.30
- High
- 29.31
- Volume
- 3
- Daily Change
- 0.31%
- Month Change
- 1.10%
- 6 Months Change
- 1.98%
- Year Change
- 2.06%