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NCT: Intercont (Cayman) Ltd
NCT exchange rate has changed by -0.57% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 3.18 and at a high of 3.68.
Follow Intercont (Cayman) Ltd dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is NCT stock price today?
Intercont (Cayman) Ltd stock is priced at 3.50 today. It trades within 3.18 - 3.68, yesterday's close was 3.52, and trading volume reached 1085. The live price chart of NCT shows these updates.
Does Intercont (Cayman) Ltd stock pay dividends?
Intercont (Cayman) Ltd is currently valued at 3.50. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 1613.17% and USD. View the chart live to track NCT movements.
How to buy NCT stock?
You can buy Intercont (Cayman) Ltd shares at the current price of 3.50. Orders are usually placed near 3.50 or 3.80, while 1085 and -0.57% show market activity. Follow NCT updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into NCT stock?
Investing in Intercont (Cayman) Ltd involves considering the yearly range 0.06 - 5.92 and current price 3.50. Many compare 1.74% and 1791.89% before placing orders at 3.50 or 3.80. Explore the NCT price chart live with daily changes.
What are Intercont (Cayman) Ltd stock highest prices?
The highest price of Intercont (Cayman) Ltd in the past year was 5.92. Within 0.06 - 5.92, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 3.52 helps spot resistance levels. Track Intercont (Cayman) Ltd performance using the live chart.
What are Intercont (Cayman) Ltd stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Intercont (Cayman) Ltd (NCT) over the year was 0.06. Comparing it with the current 3.50 and 0.06 - 5.92 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch NCT moves on the chart live for more details.
When did NCT stock split?
Intercont (Cayman) Ltd has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 3.52, and 1613.17% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 3.52
- Open
- 3.52
- Bid
- 3.50
- Ask
- 3.80
- Low
- 3.18
- High
- 3.68
- Volume
- 1.085 K
- Daily Change
- -0.57%
- Month Change
- 1.74%
- 6 Months Change
- 1791.89%
- Year Change
- 1613.17%