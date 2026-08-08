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NCPB: Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF
NCPB exchange rate has changed by 0.08% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 24.58 and at a high of 24.63.
Follow Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is NCPB stock price today?
Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF stock is priced at 24.58 today. It trades within 24.58 - 24.63, yesterday's close was 24.56, and trading volume reached 5. The live price chart of NCPB shows these updates.
Does Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF stock pay dividends?
Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF is currently valued at 24.58. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -1.60% and USD. View the chart live to track NCPB movements.
How to buy NCPB stock?
You can buy Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF shares at the current price of 24.58. Orders are usually placed near 24.58 or 24.88, while 5 and -0.16% show market activity. Follow NCPB updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into NCPB stock?
Investing in Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 24.50 - 25.66 and current price 24.58. Many compare 0.24% and -3.34% before placing orders at 24.58 or 24.88. Explore the NCPB price chart live with daily changes.
What are Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF in the past year was 25.66. Within 24.50 - 25.66, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 24.56 helps spot resistance levels. Track Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF (NCPB) over the year was 24.50. Comparing it with the current 24.58 and 24.50 - 25.66 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch NCPB moves on the chart live for more details.
When did NCPB stock split?
Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 24.56, and -1.60% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 24.56
- Open
- 24.62
- Bid
- 24.58
- Ask
- 24.88
- Low
- 24.58
- High
- 24.63
- Volume
- 5
- Daily Change
- 0.08%
- Month Change
- 0.24%
- 6 Months Change
- -3.34%
- Year Change
- -1.60%