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NCA: Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund
NCA exchange rate has changed by 0.66% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 9.07 and at a high of 9.13.
Follow Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
NCA News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is NCA stock price today?
Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund stock is priced at 9.12 today. It trades within 9.07 - 9.13, yesterday's close was 9.06, and trading volume reached 29. The live price chart of NCA shows these updates.
Does Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund stock pay dividends?
Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund is currently valued at 9.12. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 1.53% and USD. View the chart live to track NCA movements.
How to buy NCA stock?
You can buy Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund shares at the current price of 9.12. Orders are usually placed near 9.12 or 9.42, while 29 and 0.44% show market activity. Follow NCA updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into NCA stock?
Investing in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund involves considering the yearly range 8.71 - 9.80 and current price 9.12. Many compare 1.33% and -4.00% before placing orders at 9.12 or 9.42. Explore the NCA price chart live with daily changes.
What are Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund stock highest prices?
The highest price of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund in the past year was 9.80. Within 8.71 - 9.80, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 9.06 helps spot resistance levels. Track Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund performance using the live chart.
What are Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NCA) over the year was 8.71. Comparing it with the current 9.12 and 8.71 - 9.80 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch NCA moves on the chart live for more details.
When did NCA stock split?
Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 9.06, and 1.53% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 9.06
- Open
- 9.08
- Bid
- 9.12
- Ask
- 9.42
- Low
- 9.07
- High
- 9.13
- Volume
- 29
- Daily Change
- 0.66%
- Month Change
- 1.33%
- 6 Months Change
- -4.00%
- Year Change
- 1.53%