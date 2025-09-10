- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
NBXG: Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc
NBXG exchange rate has changed by 1.19% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 15.10 and at a high of 15.66.
Follow Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
NBXG News
- NBXG: Everything Checks Out Except The Timing (NYSE:NBXG)
- CEFS: Outperforms Funds Of Closed End Funds (BATS:CEFS)
- NBXG: Strong Returns Even As Discount Remains Deep And Attractive (NYSE:NBXG)
- NBXG: I May Have Been Too Harsh (Rating Upgrade) (NYSE:NBXG)
- ASG: Difficult To Make A Case For Buying This Underperforming Fund Today (NYSE:ASG)
- NBXG: Wide Discount And Recent Distribution Adds Appeal To This 9.4% Yielder (NYSE:NBXG)
- NBXG: Collect Income From Tech-Focused Infrastructure (NYSE:NBXG)
Frequently Asked Questions
What is NBXG stock price today?
Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc stock is priced at 15.26 today. It trades within 15.10 - 15.66, yesterday's close was 15.08, and trading volume reached 263. The live price chart of NBXG shows these updates.
Does Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc stock pay dividends?
Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc is currently valued at 15.26. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 14.91% and USD. View the chart live to track NBXG movements.
How to buy NBXG stock?
You can buy Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc shares at the current price of 15.26. Orders are usually placed near 15.26 or 15.56, while 263 and -2.55% show market activity. Follow NBXG updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into NBXG stock?
Investing in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc involves considering the yearly range 12.32 - 17.43 and current price 15.26. Many compare 3.88% and 13.97% before placing orders at 15.26 or 15.56. Explore the NBXG price chart live with daily changes.
What are Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc stock highest prices?
The highest price of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc in the past year was 17.43. Within 12.32 - 17.43, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 15.08 helps spot resistance levels. Track Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc performance using the live chart.
What are Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) over the year was 12.32. Comparing it with the current 15.26 and 12.32 - 17.43 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch NBXG moves on the chart live for more details.
When did NBXG stock split?
Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 15.08, and 14.91% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 15.08
- Open
- 15.66
- Bid
- 15.26
- Ask
- 15.56
- Low
- 15.10
- High
- 15.66
- Volume
- 263
- Daily Change
- 1.19%
- Month Change
- 3.88%
- 6 Months Change
- 13.97%
- Year Change
- 14.91%