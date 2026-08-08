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NBOS: Neuberger Berman ETF Trust Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF
NBOS exchange rate has changed by 0.14% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 28.44 and at a high of 28.52.
Follow Neuberger Berman ETF Trust Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is NBOS stock price today?
Neuberger Berman ETF Trust Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF stock is priced at 28.49 today. It trades within 28.44 - 28.52, yesterday's close was 28.45, and trading volume reached 36. The live price chart of NBOS shows these updates.
Does Neuberger Berman ETF Trust Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF stock pay dividends?
Neuberger Berman ETF Trust Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF is currently valued at 28.49. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 3.78% and USD. View the chart live to track NBOS movements.
How to buy NBOS stock?
You can buy Neuberger Berman ETF Trust Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF shares at the current price of 28.49. Orders are usually placed near 28.49 or 28.79, while 36 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow NBOS updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into NBOS stock?
Investing in Neuberger Berman ETF Trust Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF involves considering the yearly range 26.09 - 28.52 and current price 28.49. Many compare 0.96% and 3.60% before placing orders at 28.49 or 28.79. Explore the NBOS price chart live with daily changes.
What are Neuberger Berman ETF Trust Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Neuberger Berman ETF Trust Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF in the past year was 28.52. Within 26.09 - 28.52, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 28.45 helps spot resistance levels. Track Neuberger Berman ETF Trust Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Neuberger Berman ETF Trust Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Neuberger Berman ETF Trust Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF (NBOS) over the year was 26.09. Comparing it with the current 28.49 and 26.09 - 28.52 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch NBOS moves on the chart live for more details.
When did NBOS stock split?
Neuberger Berman ETF Trust Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 28.45, and 3.78% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 28.45
- Open
- 28.49
- Bid
- 28.49
- Ask
- 28.79
- Low
- 28.44
- High
- 28.52
- Volume
- 36
- Daily Change
- 0.14%
- Month Change
- 0.96%
- 6 Months Change
- 3.60%
- Year Change
- 3.78%