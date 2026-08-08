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NBJP: Neuberger Berman Japan Equity ETF
NBJP exchange rate has changed by 0.52% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 36.50 and at a high of 36.50.
Follow Neuberger Berman Japan Equity ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is NBJP stock price today?
Neuberger Berman Japan Equity ETF stock is priced at 36.50 today. It trades within 36.50 - 36.50, yesterday's close was 36.31, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of NBJP shows these updates.
Does Neuberger Berman Japan Equity ETF stock pay dividends?
Neuberger Berman Japan Equity ETF is currently valued at 36.50. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 3.43% and USD. View the chart live to track NBJP movements.
How to buy NBJP stock?
You can buy Neuberger Berman Japan Equity ETF shares at the current price of 36.50. Orders are usually placed near 36.50 or 36.80, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow NBJP updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into NBJP stock?
Investing in Neuberger Berman Japan Equity ETF involves considering the yearly range 31.19 - 38.95 and current price 36.50. Many compare 3.81% and 3.43% before placing orders at 36.50 or 36.80. Explore the NBJP price chart live with daily changes.
What are Neuberger Berman Japan Equity ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Neuberger Berman Japan Equity ETF in the past year was 38.95. Within 31.19 - 38.95, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 36.31 helps spot resistance levels. Track Neuberger Berman Japan Equity ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Neuberger Berman Japan Equity ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Neuberger Berman Japan Equity ETF (NBJP) over the year was 31.19. Comparing it with the current 36.50 and 31.19 - 38.95 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch NBJP moves on the chart live for more details.
When did NBJP stock split?
Neuberger Berman Japan Equity ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 36.31, and 3.43% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 36.31
- Open
- 36.50
- Bid
- 36.50
- Ask
- 36.80
- Low
- 36.50
- High
- 36.50
- Volume
- 1
- Daily Change
- 0.52%
- Month Change
- 3.81%
- 6 Months Change
- 3.43%
- Year Change
- 3.43%