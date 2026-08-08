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NBIG: Themes ETF Trust - Leverage Shares 2X Long NBIS Daily ETF
NBIG exchange rate has changed by -2.16% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 12.55 and at a high of 14.87.
Follow Themes ETF Trust - Leverage Shares 2X Long NBIS Daily ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is NBIG stock price today?
Themes ETF Trust - Leverage Shares 2X Long NBIS Daily ETF stock is priced at 13.56 today. It trades within 12.55 - 14.87, yesterday's close was 13.86, and trading volume reached 3653. The live price chart of NBIG shows these updates.
Does Themes ETF Trust - Leverage Shares 2X Long NBIS Daily ETF stock pay dividends?
Themes ETF Trust - Leverage Shares 2X Long NBIS Daily ETF is currently valued at 13.56. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -15.36% and USD. View the chart live to track NBIG movements.
How to buy NBIG stock?
You can buy Themes ETF Trust - Leverage Shares 2X Long NBIS Daily ETF shares at the current price of 13.56. Orders are usually placed near 13.56 or 13.86, while 3653 and -8.81% show market activity. Follow NBIG updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into NBIG stock?
Investing in Themes ETF Trust - Leverage Shares 2X Long NBIS Daily ETF involves considering the yearly range 4.51 - 47.81 and current price 13.56. Many compare -0.88% and 131.01% before placing orders at 13.56 or 13.86. Explore the NBIG price chart live with daily changes.
What are Themes ETF Trust - Leverage Shares 2X Long NBIS Daily ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Themes ETF Trust - Leverage Shares 2X Long NBIS Daily ETF in the past year was 47.81. Within 4.51 - 47.81, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 13.86 helps spot resistance levels. Track Themes ETF Trust - Leverage Shares 2X Long NBIS Daily ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Themes ETF Trust - Leverage Shares 2X Long NBIS Daily ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Themes ETF Trust - Leverage Shares 2X Long NBIS Daily ETF (NBIG) over the year was 4.51. Comparing it with the current 13.56 and 4.51 - 47.81 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch NBIG moves on the chart live for more details.
When did NBIG stock split?
Themes ETF Trust - Leverage Shares 2X Long NBIS Daily ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 13.86, and -15.36% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 13.86
- Open
- 14.87
- Bid
- 13.56
- Ask
- 13.86
- Low
- 12.55
- High
- 14.87
- Volume
- 3.653 K
- Daily Change
- -2.16%
- Month Change
- -0.88%
- 6 Months Change
- 131.01%
- Year Change
- -15.36%