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NAUG: Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - August
NAUG exchange rate has changed by 0.55% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 32.55 and at a high of 32.71.
Follow Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - August dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is NAUG stock price today?
Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - August stock is priced at 32.70 today. It trades within 32.55 - 32.71, yesterday's close was 32.52, and trading volume reached 35. The live price chart of NAUG shows these updates.
Does Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - August stock pay dividends?
Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - August is currently valued at 32.70. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 11.00% and USD. View the chart live to track NAUG movements.
How to buy NAUG stock?
You can buy Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - August shares at the current price of 32.70. Orders are usually placed near 32.70 or 33.00, while 35 and 0.21% show market activity. Follow NAUG updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into NAUG stock?
Investing in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - August involves considering the yearly range 28.35 - 32.73 and current price 32.70. Many compare 2.44% and 10.70% before placing orders at 32.70 or 33.00. Explore the NAUG price chart live with daily changes.
What are Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - August stock highest prices?
The highest price of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - August in the past year was 32.73. Within 28.35 - 32.73, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 32.52 helps spot resistance levels. Track Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - August performance using the live chart.
What are Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - August stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - August (NAUG) over the year was 28.35. Comparing it with the current 32.70 and 28.35 - 32.73 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch NAUG moves on the chart live for more details.
When did NAUG stock split?
Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - August has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 32.52, and 11.00% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 32.52
- Open
- 32.63
- Bid
- 32.70
- Ask
- 33.00
- Low
- 32.55
- High
- 32.71
- Volume
- 35
- Daily Change
- 0.55%
- Month Change
- 2.44%
- 6 Months Change
- 10.70%
- Year Change
- 11.00%