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NATO: Themes Transatlantic Defense ETF
NATO exchange rate has changed by 0.77% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 42.95 and at a high of 43.42.
Follow Themes Transatlantic Defense ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is NATO stock price today?
Themes Transatlantic Defense ETF stock is priced at 43.36 today. It trades within 42.95 - 43.42, yesterday's close was 43.03, and trading volume reached 70. The live price chart of NATO shows these updates.
Does Themes Transatlantic Defense ETF stock pay dividends?
Themes Transatlantic Defense ETF is currently valued at 43.36. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.18% and USD. View the chart live to track NATO movements.
How to buy NATO stock?
You can buy Themes Transatlantic Defense ETF shares at the current price of 43.36. Orders are usually placed near 43.36 or 43.66, while 70 and 0.14% show market activity. Follow NATO updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into NATO stock?
Investing in Themes Transatlantic Defense ETF involves considering the yearly range 37.00 - 44.39 and current price 43.36. Many compare 2.90% and -2.32% before placing orders at 43.36 or 43.66. Explore the NATO price chart live with daily changes.
What are Themes Transatlantic Defense ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Themes Transatlantic Defense ETF in the past year was 44.39. Within 37.00 - 44.39, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 43.03 helps spot resistance levels. Track Themes Transatlantic Defense ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Themes Transatlantic Defense ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Themes Transatlantic Defense ETF (NATO) over the year was 37.00. Comparing it with the current 43.36 and 37.00 - 44.39 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch NATO moves on the chart live for more details.
When did NATO stock split?
Themes Transatlantic Defense ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 43.03, and -0.18% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 43.03
- Open
- 43.30
- Bid
- 43.36
- Ask
- 43.66
- Low
- 42.95
- High
- 43.42
- Volume
- 70
- Daily Change
- 0.77%
- Month Change
- 2.90%
- 6 Months Change
- -2.32%
- Year Change
- -0.18%