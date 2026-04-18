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NAPR: Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - April

59.85 USD 0.24 (0.40%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

NAPR exchange rate has changed by 0.40% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 59.74 and at a high of 59.85.

Follow Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - April dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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NAPR News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is NAPR stock price today?

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - April stock is priced at 59.85 today. It trades within 59.74 - 59.85, yesterday's close was 59.61, and trading volume reached 4. The live price chart of NAPR shows these updates.

Does Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - April stock pay dividends?

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - April is currently valued at 59.85. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 10.62% and USD. View the chart live to track NAPR movements.

How to buy NAPR stock?

You can buy Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - April shares at the current price of 59.85. Orders are usually placed near 59.85 or 60.15, while 4 and 0.18% show market activity. Follow NAPR updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into NAPR stock?

Investing in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - April involves considering the yearly range 53.99 - 59.85 and current price 59.85. Many compare 1.22% and 10.44% before placing orders at 59.85 or 60.15. Explore the NAPR price chart live with daily changes.

What are Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - April stock highest prices?

The highest price of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - April in the past year was 59.85. Within 53.99 - 59.85, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 59.61 helps spot resistance levels. Track Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - April performance using the live chart.

What are Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - April stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - April (NAPR) over the year was 53.99. Comparing it with the current 59.85 and 53.99 - 59.85 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch NAPR moves on the chart live for more details.

When did NAPR stock split?

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - April has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 59.61, and 10.62% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
59.74 59.85
Year Range
53.99 59.85
Previous Close
59.61
Open
59.74
Bid
59.85
Ask
60.15
Low
59.74
High
59.85
Volume
4
Daily Change
0.40%
Month Change
1.22%
6 Months Change
10.44%
Year Change
10.62%
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