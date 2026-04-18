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NAPR: Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - April
NAPR exchange rate has changed by 0.40% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 59.74 and at a high of 59.85.
Follow Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - April dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
NAPR News
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- Market Brief: SPCX -6% On Index Day - Wall St Shouts Buy, Your Pension Fund Is Forced In
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- Summer Rally Signals: Why NDX Outperformance Points To Options Opportunities (NDX)
- Asset Allocation Outlook Q3 2026: Staying Pro-Risk In A Broadening AI Cycle
- Why Tech Investors Are Reevaluating AI Investments
- Q2 Recap: Historic Rebound Amid Balanced Risks
- July Market Digest
- What History Tells Us About SpaceX Joining The Nasdaq-100 (NDX)
- NDX Delivers Another Dean's List Quarter: Tech Dominance, Options Growth Drive 24% Q2 Gain
- Midyear Equity Outlook: Earnings Strength Fuels Optimism
- Downside Risks Rise As Tech Volatility Spikes
- How Big Tech Became The Market's New Safe Haven (NDX)
- Dow Jones, Nasdaq, S&P 500 Intraday Levels: Memorandum Finalized, Agreement Still Pending
- First-Quarter Earnings Driving Stocks To Record Highs
- Many Trends Within The Same Market - Weekly Blog # 941
- Nasdaq Gets Extended
- Nasdaq 100 (NDX) Faces Pullback Risk As Semiconductor Rally Shows Signs Of Exhaustion
- Nasdaq 100 (NDX) Bulls Still In Control Above 28,280 Key Support Amid U.S.-Iran Tensions
- Mining Stocks Vs. Tech Stocks
- Dow Jones, Nasdaq, S&P 500 Intraday Outlook - Markets Stumble From Renewed Iran Tensions
- Whale's Insight: The Rebound Is Spreading Across Bitcoin, Altcoins, And Stocks
Frequently Asked Questions
What is NAPR stock price today?
Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - April stock is priced at 59.85 today. It trades within 59.74 - 59.85, yesterday's close was 59.61, and trading volume reached 4. The live price chart of NAPR shows these updates.
Does Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - April stock pay dividends?
Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - April is currently valued at 59.85. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 10.62% and USD. View the chart live to track NAPR movements.
How to buy NAPR stock?
You can buy Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - April shares at the current price of 59.85. Orders are usually placed near 59.85 or 60.15, while 4 and 0.18% show market activity. Follow NAPR updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into NAPR stock?
Investing in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - April involves considering the yearly range 53.99 - 59.85 and current price 59.85. Many compare 1.22% and 10.44% before placing orders at 59.85 or 60.15. Explore the NAPR price chart live with daily changes.
What are Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - April stock highest prices?
The highest price of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - April in the past year was 59.85. Within 53.99 - 59.85, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 59.61 helps spot resistance levels. Track Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - April performance using the live chart.
What are Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - April stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - April (NAPR) over the year was 53.99. Comparing it with the current 59.85 and 53.99 - 59.85 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch NAPR moves on the chart live for more details.
When did NAPR stock split?
Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - April has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 59.61, and 10.62% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 59.61
- Open
- 59.74
- Bid
- 59.85
- Ask
- 60.15
- Low
- 59.74
- High
- 59.85
- Volume
- 4
- Daily Change
- 0.40%
- Month Change
- 1.22%
- 6 Months Change
- 10.44%
- Year Change
- 10.62%