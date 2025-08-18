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NANC: Series Portfolios Trust Unusual Whales Subversive Democratic Tr
NANC exchange rate has changed by 1.09% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 51.91 and at a high of 52.15.
Follow Series Portfolios Trust Unusual Whales Subversive Democratic Tr dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
NANC News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is NANC stock price today?
Series Portfolios Trust Unusual Whales Subversive Democratic Tr stock is priced at 52.15 today. It trades within 51.91 - 52.15, yesterday's close was 51.59, and trading volume reached 29. The live price chart of NANC shows these updates.
Does Series Portfolios Trust Unusual Whales Subversive Democratic Tr stock pay dividends?
Series Portfolios Trust Unusual Whales Subversive Democratic Tr is currently valued at 52.15. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 16.88% and USD. View the chart live to track NANC movements.
How to buy NANC stock?
You can buy Series Portfolios Trust Unusual Whales Subversive Democratic Tr shares at the current price of 52.15. Orders are usually placed near 52.15 or 52.45, while 29 and 0.38% show market activity. Follow NANC updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into NANC stock?
Investing in Series Portfolios Trust Unusual Whales Subversive Democratic Tr involves considering the yearly range 40.78 - 52.37 and current price 52.15. Many compare 4.01% and 17.77% before placing orders at 52.15 or 52.45. Explore the NANC price chart live with daily changes.
What are Series Portfolios Trust Unusual Whales Subversive Democratic Tr stock highest prices?
The highest price of Series Portfolios Trust Unusual Whales Subversive Democratic Tr in the past year was 52.37. Within 40.78 - 52.37, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 51.59 helps spot resistance levels. Track Series Portfolios Trust Unusual Whales Subversive Democratic Tr performance using the live chart.
What are Series Portfolios Trust Unusual Whales Subversive Democratic Tr stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Series Portfolios Trust Unusual Whales Subversive Democratic Tr (NANC) over the year was 40.78. Comparing it with the current 52.15 and 40.78 - 52.37 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch NANC moves on the chart live for more details.
When did NANC stock split?
Series Portfolios Trust Unusual Whales Subversive Democratic Tr has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 51.59, and 16.88% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 51.59
- Open
- 51.95
- Bid
- 52.15
- Ask
- 52.45
- Low
- 51.91
- High
- 52.15
- Volume
- 29
- Daily Change
- 1.09%
- Month Change
- 4.01%
- 6 Months Change
- 17.77%
- Year Change
- 16.88%