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NAN: Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund
NAN exchange rate has changed by 0.98% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 11.22 and at a high of 11.35.
Follow Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
NAN News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is NAN stock price today?
Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund stock is priced at 11.32 today. It trades within 11.22 - 11.35, yesterday's close was 11.21, and trading volume reached 121. The live price chart of NAN shows these updates.
Does Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund stock pay dividends?
Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is currently valued at 11.32. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 3.66% and USD. View the chart live to track NAN movements.
How to buy NAN stock?
You can buy Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund shares at the current price of 11.32. Orders are usually placed near 11.32 or 11.62, while 121 and 0.80% show market activity. Follow NAN updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into NAN stock?
Investing in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund involves considering the yearly range 10.90 - 11.80 and current price 11.32. Many compare 1.43% and -2.58% before placing orders at 11.32 or 11.62. Explore the NAN price chart live with daily changes.
What are Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund stock highest prices?
The highest price of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund in the past year was 11.80. Within 10.90 - 11.80, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 11.21 helps spot resistance levels. Track Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund performance using the live chart.
What are Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAN) over the year was 10.90. Comparing it with the current 11.32 and 10.90 - 11.80 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch NAN moves on the chart live for more details.
When did NAN stock split?
Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 11.21, and 3.66% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 11.21
- Open
- 11.23
- Bid
- 11.32
- Ask
- 11.62
- Low
- 11.22
- High
- 11.35
- Volume
- 121
- Daily Change
- 0.98%
- Month Change
- 1.43%
- 6 Months Change
- -2.58%
- Year Change
- 3.66%