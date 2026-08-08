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NAMM: Namib Minerals
NAMM exchange rate has changed by -1.46% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1.33 and at a high of 1.51.
Follow Namib Minerals dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is NAMM stock price today?
Namib Minerals stock is priced at 1.35 today. It trades within 1.33 - 1.51, yesterday's close was 1.37, and trading volume reached 816. The live price chart of NAMM shows these updates.
Does Namib Minerals stock pay dividends?
Namib Minerals is currently valued at 1.35. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -52.63% and USD. View the chart live to track NAMM movements.
How to buy NAMM stock?
You can buy Namib Minerals shares at the current price of 1.35. Orders are usually placed near 1.35 or 1.65, while 816 and -6.25% show market activity. Follow NAMM updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into NAMM stock?
Investing in Namib Minerals involves considering the yearly range 0.91 - 7.42 and current price 1.35. Many compare 1.50% and -65.99% before placing orders at 1.35 or 1.65. Explore the NAMM price chart live with daily changes.
What are Namib Minerals stock highest prices?
The highest price of Namib Minerals in the past year was 7.42. Within 0.91 - 7.42, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 1.37 helps spot resistance levels. Track Namib Minerals performance using the live chart.
What are Namib Minerals stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Namib Minerals (NAMM) over the year was 0.91. Comparing it with the current 1.35 and 0.91 - 7.42 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch NAMM moves on the chart live for more details.
When did NAMM stock split?
Namib Minerals has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 1.37, and -52.63% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 1.37
- Open
- 1.44
- Bid
- 1.35
- Ask
- 1.65
- Low
- 1.33
- High
- 1.51
- Volume
- 816
- Daily Change
- -1.46%
- Month Change
- 1.50%
- 6 Months Change
- -65.99%
- Year Change
- -52.63%