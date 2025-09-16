QuotesSections
Currencies / NAKAW
Back to US Stock Market

NAKAW

15.3000 USD 1.1000 (7.75%)
Sector: Other Symbols Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

NAKAW exchange rate has changed by 7.75% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 8.5000 and at a high of 16.8500.

Follow dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN
Daily Range
8.5000 16.8500
Year Range
5.9350 23.8400
Previous Close
14.2000
Open
8.5000
Bid
15.3000
Ask
15.3030
Low
8.5000
High
16.8500
Volume
110
Daily Change
7.75%
Month Change
53.61%
6 Months Change
-8.77%
Year Change
-8.77%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%