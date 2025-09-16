Currencies / NAKAW
NAKAW
15.3000 USD 1.1000 (7.75%)
Sector: Other Symbols Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
NAKAW exchange rate has changed by 7.75% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 8.5000 and at a high of 16.8500.
Daily Range
8.5000 16.8500
Year Range
5.9350 23.8400
- Previous Close
- 14.2000
- Open
- 8.5000
- Bid
- 15.3000
- Ask
- 15.3030
- Low
- 8.5000
- High
- 16.8500
- Volume
- 110
- Daily Change
- 7.75%
- Month Change
- 53.61%
- 6 Months Change
- -8.77%
- Year Change
- -8.77%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%