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NAIL: Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3X Shares

45.00 USD 3.15 (7.53%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

NAIL exchange rate has changed by 7.53% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 42.40 and at a high of 45.41.

Follow Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3X Shares dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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NAIL News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is NAIL stock price today?

Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3X Shares stock is priced at 45.00 today. It trades within 42.40 - 45.41, yesterday's close was 41.85, and trading volume reached 1956. The live price chart of NAIL shows these updates.

Does Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3X Shares stock pay dividends?

Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3X Shares is currently valued at 45.00. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -42.75% and USD. View the chart live to track NAIL movements.

How to buy NAIL stock?

You can buy Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3X Shares shares at the current price of 45.00. Orders are usually placed near 45.00 or 45.30, while 1956 and 5.24% show market activity. Follow NAIL updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into NAIL stock?

Investing in Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3X Shares involves considering the yearly range 29.63 - 99.00 and current price 45.00. Many compare 15.38% and -27.00% before placing orders at 45.00 or 45.30. Explore the NAIL price chart live with daily changes.

What are Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3X Shares stock highest prices?

The highest price of Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3X Shares in the past year was 99.00. Within 29.63 - 99.00, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 41.85 helps spot resistance levels. Track Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3X Shares performance using the live chart.

What are Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3X Shares stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3X Shares (NAIL) over the year was 29.63. Comparing it with the current 45.00 and 29.63 - 99.00 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch NAIL moves on the chart live for more details.

When did NAIL stock split?

Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3X Shares has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 41.85, and -42.75% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
42.40 45.41
Year Range
29.63 99.00
Previous Close
41.85
Open
42.76
Bid
45.00
Ask
45.30
Low
42.40
High
45.41
Volume
1.956 K
Daily Change
7.53%
Month Change
15.38%
6 Months Change
-27.00%
Year Change
-42.75%
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