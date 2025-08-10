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NAD: Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund
NAD exchange rate has changed by 0.93% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 11.83 and at a high of 11.93.
Follow Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
NAD News
- A Pair Trade Opportunity By Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Funds (NYSE:NAD)
- Nuveen quality municipal income fund: William Siffermann buys $1205 in shares
- Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund VP buys $1205 in stock
- Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal stock hits 52-week high at $12.28
- NAD CEF: Entirely Normal Return, We Can Do Better In Munis (NYSE:NAD)
- XMPT: Discounted Muni CEF Exposure Providing Significant Diversification (BATS:XMPT)
- RFMZ: Best Value Of The Lineup (NYSE:RFMZ)
- NAD: Recent Double-Digit Pop, But Still Offering Value (NYSE:NAD)
- NAD: High Leverage Will Limit Growth (NYSE:NAD)
- CEFs Are Becoming Less Appealing For Income Investors
- RMMZ: Actively Managed Hybrid Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:RMMZ)
- XMPT: ETF Fund-Of-Funds Exposure To Muni CEFs (BATS:XMPT)
- NAD: Municipal CEF Suppressed By Higher Interest Rates (NYSE:NAD)
Frequently Asked Questions
What is NAD stock price today?
Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund stock is priced at 11.88 today. It trades within 11.83 - 11.93, yesterday's close was 11.77, and trading volume reached 508. The live price chart of NAD shows these updates.
Does Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund stock pay dividends?
Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is currently valued at 11.88. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 5.32% and USD. View the chart live to track NAD movements.
How to buy NAD stock?
You can buy Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund shares at the current price of 11.88. Orders are usually placed near 11.88 or 12.18, while 508 and -0.17% show market activity. Follow NAD updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into NAD stock?
Investing in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund involves considering the yearly range 11.11 - 12.31 and current price 11.88. Many compare 1.45% and -2.94% before placing orders at 11.88 or 12.18. Explore the NAD price chart live with daily changes.
What are Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund stock highest prices?
The highest price of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund in the past year was 12.31. Within 11.11 - 12.31, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 11.77 helps spot resistance levels. Track Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund performance using the live chart.
What are Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAD) over the year was 11.11. Comparing it with the current 11.88 and 11.11 - 12.31 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch NAD moves on the chart live for more details.
When did NAD stock split?
Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 11.77, and 5.32% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 11.77
- Open
- 11.90
- Bid
- 11.88
- Ask
- 12.18
- Low
- 11.83
- High
- 11.93
- Volume
- 508
- Daily Change
- 0.93%
- Month Change
- 1.45%
- 6 Months Change
- -2.94%
- Year Change
- 5.32%