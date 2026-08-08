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MZZ: ProShares UltraShort MidCap400
MZZ exchange rate has changed by -1.73% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 5.67 and at a high of 5.73.
Follow ProShares UltraShort MidCap400 dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is MZZ stock price today?
ProShares UltraShort MidCap400 stock is priced at 5.68 today. It trades within 5.67 - 5.73, yesterday's close was 5.78, and trading volume reached 8. The live price chart of MZZ shows these updates.
Does ProShares UltraShort MidCap400 stock pay dividends?
ProShares UltraShort MidCap400 is currently valued at 5.68. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -33.41% and USD. View the chart live to track MZZ movements.
How to buy MZZ stock?
You can buy ProShares UltraShort MidCap400 shares at the current price of 5.68. Orders are usually placed near 5.68 or 5.98, while 8 and -0.87% show market activity. Follow MZZ updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into MZZ stock?
Investing in ProShares UltraShort MidCap400 involves considering the yearly range 5.67 - 9.04 and current price 5.68. Many compare -4.22% and -15.10% before placing orders at 5.68 or 5.98. Explore the MZZ price chart live with daily changes.
What are ProShares UltraShort MidCap400 stock highest prices?
The highest price of ProShares UltraShort MidCap400 in the past year was 9.04. Within 5.67 - 9.04, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 5.78 helps spot resistance levels. Track ProShares UltraShort MidCap400 performance using the live chart.
What are ProShares UltraShort MidCap400 stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of ProShares UltraShort MidCap400 (MZZ) over the year was 5.67. Comparing it with the current 5.68 and 5.67 - 9.04 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch MZZ moves on the chart live for more details.
When did MZZ stock split?
ProShares UltraShort MidCap400 has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 5.78, and -33.41% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 5.78
- Open
- 5.73
- Bid
- 5.68
- Ask
- 5.98
- Low
- 5.67
- High
- 5.73
- Volume
- 8
- Daily Change
- -1.73%
- Month Change
- -4.22%
- 6 Months Change
- -15.10%
- Year Change
- -33.41%