MZTI
MZTI

182.81 USD 0.43 (0.24%)
Sector: Other Symbols Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

MZTI exchange rate has changed by 0.24% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 181.23 and at a high of 183.81.

Daily Range
181.23 183.81
Year Range
165.16 190.96
Previous Close
182.38
Open
181.79
Bid
182.81
Ask
183.11
Low
181.23
High
183.81
Volume
126
Daily Change
0.24%
Month Change
0.35%
6 Months Change
5.20%
Year Change
5.20%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%