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MYMK: State Street My2031 Municipal Bond ETF
MYMK exchange rate has changed by 0.20% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 24.85 and at a high of 24.85.
Follow State Street My2031 Municipal Bond ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is MYMK stock price today?
State Street My2031 Municipal Bond ETF stock is priced at 24.85 today. It trades within 24.85 - 24.85, yesterday's close was 24.80, and trading volume reached 5. The live price chart of MYMK shows these updates.
Does State Street My2031 Municipal Bond ETF stock pay dividends?
State Street My2031 Municipal Bond ETF is currently valued at 24.85. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.92% and USD. View the chart live to track MYMK movements.
How to buy MYMK stock?
You can buy State Street My2031 Municipal Bond ETF shares at the current price of 24.85. Orders are usually placed near 24.85 or 25.15, while 5 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow MYMK updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into MYMK stock?
Investing in State Street My2031 Municipal Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 24.79 - 25.55 and current price 24.85. Many compare 0.00% and -1.55% before placing orders at 24.85 or 25.15. Explore the MYMK price chart live with daily changes.
What are State Street My2031 Municipal Bond ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of State Street My2031 Municipal Bond ETF in the past year was 25.55. Within 24.79 - 25.55, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 24.80 helps spot resistance levels. Track State Street My2031 Municipal Bond ETF performance using the live chart.
What are State Street My2031 Municipal Bond ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of State Street My2031 Municipal Bond ETF (MYMK) over the year was 24.79. Comparing it with the current 24.85 and 24.79 - 25.55 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch MYMK moves on the chart live for more details.
When did MYMK stock split?
State Street My2031 Municipal Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 24.80, and -0.92% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 24.80
- Open
- 24.85
- Bid
- 24.85
- Ask
- 25.15
- Low
- 24.85
- High
- 24.85
- Volume
- 5
- Daily Change
- 0.20%
- Month Change
- 0.00%
- 6 Months Change
- -1.55%
- Year Change
- -0.92%