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MXI: iShares Global Materials ETF
MXI exchange rate has changed by 1.66% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 112.58 and at a high of 113.04.
Follow iShares Global Materials ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MXI News
- Minerals Technologies: Progress Outweighs The Headwinds (NYSE:MTX)
- Things Are Getting Interesting In Macro Kingdom
- First Quarter Earnings: Sharpening Sector Divergence
- Global PMI: Tracking The Sectors Hit Hardest By The Middle East War
- Equity Outlook: Middle East War, Energy Shock Test Fragile Markets
- BOE: Improving Global Diversification, But Lacks Exposure To Outperforming Sectors
- The Odd Couple Of 2026: Cyclicals And Defensives
- Risk Assets: Navigating The Crosscurrents
- Global Equities In 2026: Same, Same… But Different
- This Week's Market Wrap: Mega-Cap Earnings, Inflation Data, And AI-Driven Spending
- Did The Market Bottom Or Just Bounce?
- S&P 500 Earnings: Rotation In ’26 And Major Tech Companies Start To Report Next Week
- Geopolitics, Earnings And Rates: Trading Through Turbulence
- VAW: A Materials ETF With An Edge (NYSEARCA:VAW)
- Materials ETF (MXI) Touches New 52-Week High
- Plan For 2026: Predictions From Our Portfolio Managers
- MXI: Materials Dashboard For November
- Choke Points And Tariffs: Welcome To The Next Phase Of U.S.-China Trade Tensions
- Equity Sector Rotation Chartbook, September 2025 - Running Hot And Narrow
- U.S. Investor Risk Aversion Returns, Expectations Of Losses Deepen In August
Frequently Asked Questions
What is MXI stock price today?
iShares Global Materials ETF stock is priced at 112.97 today. It trades within 112.58 - 113.04, yesterday's close was 111.12, and trading volume reached 19. The live price chart of MXI shows these updates.
Does iShares Global Materials ETF stock pay dividends?
iShares Global Materials ETF is currently valued at 112.97. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 26.38% and USD. View the chart live to track MXI movements.
How to buy MXI stock?
You can buy iShares Global Materials ETF shares at the current price of 112.97. Orders are usually placed near 112.97 or 113.27, while 19 and -0.06% show market activity. Follow MXI updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into MXI stock?
Investing in iShares Global Materials ETF involves considering the yearly range 87.82 - 116.57 and current price 112.97. Many compare 6.62% and -1.73% before placing orders at 112.97 or 113.27. Explore the MXI price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares Global Materials ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares Global Materials ETF in the past year was 116.57. Within 87.82 - 116.57, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 111.12 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares Global Materials ETF performance using the live chart.
What are iShares Global Materials ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares Global Materials ETF (MXI) over the year was 87.82. Comparing it with the current 112.97 and 87.82 - 116.57 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch MXI moves on the chart live for more details.
When did MXI stock split?
iShares Global Materials ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 111.12, and 26.38% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 111.12
- Open
- 113.04
- Bid
- 112.97
- Ask
- 113.27
- Low
- 112.58
- High
- 113.04
- Volume
- 19
- Daily Change
- 1.66%
- Month Change
- 6.62%
- 6 Months Change
- -1.73%
- Year Change
- 26.38%