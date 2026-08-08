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MUNY: ETF Shares
MUNY exchange rate has changed by 0.19% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 102.23 and at a high of 102.41.
Follow ETF Shares dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is MUNY stock price today?
ETF Shares stock is priced at 102.25 today. It trades within 102.23 - 102.41, yesterday's close was 102.06, and trading volume reached 103. The live price chart of MUNY shows these updates.
Does ETF Shares stock pay dividends?
ETF Shares is currently valued at 102.25. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 2.02% and USD. View the chart live to track MUNY movements.
How to buy MUNY stock?
You can buy ETF Shares shares at the current price of 102.25. Orders are usually placed near 102.25 or 102.55, while 103 and -0.16% show market activity. Follow MUNY updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into MUNY stock?
Investing in ETF Shares involves considering the yearly range 100.12 - 105.09 and current price 102.25. Many compare 0.48% and -2.18% before placing orders at 102.25 or 102.55. Explore the MUNY price chart live with daily changes.
What are ETF Shares stock highest prices?
The highest price of ETF Shares in the past year was 105.09. Within 100.12 - 105.09, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 102.06 helps spot resistance levels. Track ETF Shares performance using the live chart.
What are ETF Shares stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of ETF Shares (MUNY) over the year was 100.12. Comparing it with the current 102.25 and 100.12 - 105.09 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch MUNY moves on the chart live for more details.
When did MUNY stock split?
ETF Shares has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 102.06, and 2.02% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 102.06
- Open
- 102.41
- Bid
- 102.25
- Ask
- 102.55
- Low
- 102.23
- High
- 102.41
- Volume
- 103
- Daily Change
- 0.19%
- Month Change
- 0.48%
- 6 Months Change
- -2.18%
- Year Change
- 2.02%