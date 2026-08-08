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MUNX: AMG ETF Trust - GWandK Municipal Income ETF
MUNX exchange rate has changed by 0.20% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 24.81 and at a high of 24.81.
Follow AMG ETF Trust - GWandK Municipal Income ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is MUNX stock price today?
AMG ETF Trust - GWandK Municipal Income ETF stock is priced at 24.81 today. It trades within 24.81 - 24.81, yesterday's close was 24.76, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of MUNX shows these updates.
Does AMG ETF Trust - GWandK Municipal Income ETF stock pay dividends?
AMG ETF Trust - GWandK Municipal Income ETF is currently valued at 24.81. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.60% and USD. View the chart live to track MUNX movements.
How to buy MUNX stock?
You can buy AMG ETF Trust - GWandK Municipal Income ETF shares at the current price of 24.81. Orders are usually placed near 24.81 or 25.11, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow MUNX updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into MUNX stock?
Investing in AMG ETF Trust - GWandK Municipal Income ETF involves considering the yearly range 24.62 - 25.45 and current price 24.81. Many compare 0.49% and -1.96% before placing orders at 24.81 or 25.11. Explore the MUNX price chart live with daily changes.
What are AMG ETF Trust - GWandK Municipal Income ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of AMG ETF Trust - GWandK Municipal Income ETF in the past year was 25.45. Within 24.62 - 25.45, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 24.76 helps spot resistance levels. Track AMG ETF Trust - GWandK Municipal Income ETF performance using the live chart.
What are AMG ETF Trust - GWandK Municipal Income ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of AMG ETF Trust - GWandK Municipal Income ETF (MUNX) over the year was 24.62. Comparing it with the current 24.81 and 24.62 - 25.45 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch MUNX moves on the chart live for more details.
When did MUNX stock split?
AMG ETF Trust - GWandK Municipal Income ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 24.76, and -0.60% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 24.76
- Open
- 24.81
- Bid
- 24.81
- Ask
- 25.11
- Low
- 24.81
- High
- 24.81
- Volume
- 1
- Daily Change
- 0.20%
- Month Change
- 0.49%
- 6 Months Change
- -1.96%
- Year Change
- -0.60%