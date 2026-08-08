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MUNB: Northern Trust 2035 Tax-Exempt Distributing Ladder ETF
MUNB exchange rate has changed by 0.10% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 101.18 and at a high of 101.18.
Follow Northern Trust 2035 Tax-Exempt Distributing Ladder ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is MUNB stock price today?
Northern Trust 2035 Tax-Exempt Distributing Ladder ETF stock is priced at 101.18 today. It trades within 101.18 - 101.18, yesterday's close was 101.08, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of MUNB shows these updates.
Does Northern Trust 2035 Tax-Exempt Distributing Ladder ETF stock pay dividends?
Northern Trust 2035 Tax-Exempt Distributing Ladder ETF is currently valued at 101.18. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.34% and USD. View the chart live to track MUNB movements.
How to buy MUNB stock?
You can buy Northern Trust 2035 Tax-Exempt Distributing Ladder ETF shares at the current price of 101.18. Orders are usually placed near 101.18 or 101.48, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow MUNB updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into MUNB stock?
Investing in Northern Trust 2035 Tax-Exempt Distributing Ladder ETF involves considering the yearly range 99.35 - 102.82 and current price 101.18. Many compare 1.31% and -0.85% before placing orders at 101.18 or 101.48. Explore the MUNB price chart live with daily changes.
What are Northern Trust 2035 Tax-Exempt Distributing Ladder ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Northern Trust 2035 Tax-Exempt Distributing Ladder ETF in the past year was 102.82. Within 99.35 - 102.82, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 101.08 helps spot resistance levels. Track Northern Trust 2035 Tax-Exempt Distributing Ladder ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Northern Trust 2035 Tax-Exempt Distributing Ladder ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Northern Trust 2035 Tax-Exempt Distributing Ladder ETF (MUNB) over the year was 99.35. Comparing it with the current 101.18 and 99.35 - 102.82 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch MUNB moves on the chart live for more details.
When did MUNB stock split?
Northern Trust 2035 Tax-Exempt Distributing Ladder ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 101.08, and -0.34% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 101.08
- Open
- 101.18
- Bid
- 101.18
- Ask
- 101.48
- Low
- 101.18
- High
- 101.18
- Volume
- 1
- Daily Change
- 0.10%
- Month Change
- 1.31%
- 6 Months Change
- -0.85%
- Year Change
- -0.34%