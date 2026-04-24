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MUJ: Blackrock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Inc
MUJ exchange rate has changed by 1.65% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 12.12 and at a high of 12.32.
Follow Blackrock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
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MUJ News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is MUJ stock price today?
Blackrock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Inc stock is priced at 12.29 today. It trades within 12.12 - 12.32, yesterday's close was 12.09, and trading volume reached 164. The live price chart of MUJ shows these updates.
Does Blackrock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Inc stock pay dividends?
Blackrock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Inc is currently valued at 12.29. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 11.42% and USD. View the chart live to track MUJ movements.
How to buy MUJ stock?
You can buy Blackrock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Inc shares at the current price of 12.29. Orders are usually placed near 12.29 or 12.59, while 164 and 1.24% show market activity. Follow MUJ updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into MUJ stock?
Investing in Blackrock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Inc involves considering the yearly range 10.88 - 12.68 and current price 12.29. Many compare 1.99% and -1.52% before placing orders at 12.29 or 12.59. Explore the MUJ price chart live with daily changes.
What are Blackrock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Inc stock highest prices?
The highest price of Blackrock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Inc in the past year was 12.68. Within 10.88 - 12.68, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 12.09 helps spot resistance levels. Track Blackrock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Inc performance using the live chart.
What are Blackrock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Inc stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Blackrock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Inc (MUJ) over the year was 10.88. Comparing it with the current 12.29 and 10.88 - 12.68 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch MUJ moves on the chart live for more details.
When did MUJ stock split?
Blackrock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Inc has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 12.09, and 11.42% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 12.09
- Open
- 12.14
- Bid
- 12.29
- Ask
- 12.59
- Low
- 12.12
- High
- 12.32
- Volume
- 164
- Daily Change
- 1.65%
- Month Change
- 1.99%
- 6 Months Change
- -1.52%
- Year Change
- 11.42%