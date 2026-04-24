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MUA: Blackrock MuniAssets Fund Inc
MUA exchange rate has changed by 0.98% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 10.18 and at a high of 10.29.
Follow Blackrock MuniAssets Fund Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MUA News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is MUA stock price today?
Blackrock MuniAssets Fund Inc stock is priced at 10.28 today. It trades within 10.18 - 10.29, yesterday's close was 10.18, and trading volume reached 355. The live price chart of MUA shows these updates.
Does Blackrock MuniAssets Fund Inc stock pay dividends?
Blackrock MuniAssets Fund Inc is currently valued at 10.28. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -3.38% and USD. View the chart live to track MUA movements.
How to buy MUA stock?
You can buy Blackrock MuniAssets Fund Inc shares at the current price of 10.28. Orders are usually placed near 10.28 or 10.58, while 355 and 0.88% show market activity. Follow MUA updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into MUA stock?
Investing in Blackrock MuniAssets Fund Inc involves considering the yearly range 10.05 - 11.79 and current price 10.28. Many compare 1.48% and -6.97% before placing orders at 10.28 or 10.58. Explore the MUA price chart live with daily changes.
What are Blackrock MuniAssets Fund Inc stock highest prices?
The highest price of Blackrock MuniAssets Fund Inc in the past year was 11.79. Within 10.05 - 11.79, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 10.18 helps spot resistance levels. Track Blackrock MuniAssets Fund Inc performance using the live chart.
What are Blackrock MuniAssets Fund Inc stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Blackrock MuniAssets Fund Inc (MUA) over the year was 10.05. Comparing it with the current 10.28 and 10.05 - 11.79 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch MUA moves on the chart live for more details.
When did MUA stock split?
Blackrock MuniAssets Fund Inc has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 10.18, and -3.38% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 10.18
- Open
- 10.19
- Bid
- 10.28
- Ask
- 10.58
- Low
- 10.18
- High
- 10.29
- Volume
- 355
- Daily Change
- 0.98%
- Month Change
- 1.48%
- 6 Months Change
- -6.97%
- Year Change
- -3.38%