- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
MSTW: Roundhill MSTR WeeklyPay ETF
MSTW exchange rate has changed by 4.26% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 3.30 and at a high of 3.64.
Follow Roundhill MSTR WeeklyPay ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is MSTW stock price today?
Roundhill MSTR WeeklyPay ETF stock is priced at 3.43 today. It trades within 3.30 - 3.64, yesterday's close was 3.29, and trading volume reached 669. The live price chart of MSTW shows these updates.
Does Roundhill MSTR WeeklyPay ETF stock pay dividends?
Roundhill MSTR WeeklyPay ETF is currently valued at 3.43. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -90.23% and USD. View the chart live to track MSTW movements.
How to buy MSTW stock?
You can buy Roundhill MSTR WeeklyPay ETF shares at the current price of 3.43. Orders are usually placed near 3.43 or 3.73, while 669 and -1.44% show market activity. Follow MSTW updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into MSTW stock?
Investing in Roundhill MSTR WeeklyPay ETF involves considering the yearly range 3.00 - 37.01 and current price 3.43. Many compare 8.54% and -50.72% before placing orders at 3.43 or 3.73. Explore the MSTW price chart live with daily changes.
What are Roundhill MSTR WeeklyPay ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Roundhill MSTR WeeklyPay ETF in the past year was 37.01. Within 3.00 - 37.01, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 3.29 helps spot resistance levels. Track Roundhill MSTR WeeklyPay ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Roundhill MSTR WeeklyPay ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Roundhill MSTR WeeklyPay ETF (MSTW) over the year was 3.00. Comparing it with the current 3.43 and 3.00 - 37.01 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch MSTW moves on the chart live for more details.
When did MSTW stock split?
Roundhill MSTR WeeklyPay ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 3.29, and -90.23% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 3.29
- Open
- 3.48
- Bid
- 3.43
- Ask
- 3.73
- Low
- 3.30
- High
- 3.64
- Volume
- 669
- Daily Change
- 4.26%
- Month Change
- 8.54%
- 6 Months Change
- -50.72%
- Year Change
- -90.23%