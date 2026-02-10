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MSFY: NEOS ETF Trust Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Microsoft (MSFT) ETF
MSFY exchange rate has changed by 0.39% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 20.59 and at a high of 20.80.
Follow NEOS ETF Trust Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Microsoft (MSFT) ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MSFY News
- Equity Outlook Q3 2026: Broadening Earnings Growth Meets Elevated Volatility
- This Week's Market Wrap: Nvidia, War Headlines, And FOMC Minutes
- This Week's Market Wrap: Narrow Leadership, Oil And China Trip, And Hot Inflation
- This Week's Market Wrap: Software Strikes Back, Economics, And 2 Tech Charts
- Harder Questions: Neuberger CEO George Walker On Private Credit, AI, And Active Ownership
- The More Things Change, The More They Remain The Same
- How Markets Are Balancing Between External Shocks And Internal Risks
- Navigating The Fog: AI And The Industrial Renaissance
- Innovation Vs. Uncertainty: Software Stocks Face A New Balancing Act
- 'Software Is Dead, Long Live Software'
- Market Signals: Dispersion Deepens As AI Pressures Software, Geopolitical Risks Escalate
- A Broader Market Awakening
- This Week's Market Wrap: Tariffs, AI, And A Market On Edge
- Software Selloff Raises Stakes For Active Managers
- Markets Weekly Outlook: Supreme Court Tariff Decision And Key Tests Ahead
- Have Tech Stocks Hit A Reset Moment?
- Software Sell-Off May Be Overdone Yet Exposes Deeper Concerns
- Software Getting Skinny
Frequently Asked Questions
What is MSFY stock price today?
NEOS ETF Trust Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Microsoft (MSFT) ETF stock is priced at 20.64 today. It trades within 20.59 - 20.80, yesterday's close was 20.56, and trading volume reached 17. The live price chart of MSFY shows these updates.
Does NEOS ETF Trust Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Microsoft (MSFT) ETF stock pay dividends?
NEOS ETF Trust Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Microsoft (MSFT) ETF is currently valued at 20.64. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 9.50% and USD. View the chart live to track MSFY movements.
How to buy MSFY stock?
You can buy NEOS ETF Trust Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Microsoft (MSFT) ETF shares at the current price of 20.64. Orders are usually placed near 20.64 or 20.94, while 17 and -0.67% show market activity. Follow MSFY updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into MSFY stock?
Investing in NEOS ETF Trust Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Microsoft (MSFT) ETF involves considering the yearly range 15.42 - 21.12 and current price 20.64. Many compare 3.77% and 10.61% before placing orders at 20.64 or 20.94. Explore the MSFY price chart live with daily changes.
What are NEOS ETF Trust Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Microsoft (MSFT) ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of NEOS ETF Trust Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Microsoft (MSFT) ETF in the past year was 21.12. Within 15.42 - 21.12, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 20.56 helps spot resistance levels. Track NEOS ETF Trust Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Microsoft (MSFT) ETF performance using the live chart.
What are NEOS ETF Trust Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Microsoft (MSFT) ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of NEOS ETF Trust Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Microsoft (MSFT) ETF (MSFY) over the year was 15.42. Comparing it with the current 20.64 and 15.42 - 21.12 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch MSFY moves on the chart live for more details.
When did MSFY stock split?
NEOS ETF Trust Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Microsoft (MSFT) ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 20.56, and 9.50% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 20.56
- Open
- 20.78
- Bid
- 20.64
- Ask
- 20.94
- Low
- 20.59
- High
- 20.80
- Volume
- 17
- Daily Change
- 0.39%
- Month Change
- 3.77%
- 6 Months Change
- 10.61%
- Year Change
- 9.50%