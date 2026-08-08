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MSFW: Roundhill MSFT WeeklyPay ETF
MSFW exchange rate has changed by 0.09% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 33.47 and at a high of 33.80.
Follow Roundhill MSFT WeeklyPay ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is MSFW stock price today?
Roundhill MSFT WeeklyPay ETF stock is priced at 33.55 today. It trades within 33.47 - 33.80, yesterday's close was 33.52, and trading volume reached 16. The live price chart of MSFW shows these updates.
Does Roundhill MSFT WeeklyPay ETF stock pay dividends?
Roundhill MSFT WeeklyPay ETF is currently valued at 33.55. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -28.06% and USD. View the chart live to track MSFW movements.
How to buy MSFW stock?
You can buy Roundhill MSFT WeeklyPay ETF shares at the current price of 33.55. Orders are usually placed near 33.55 or 33.85, while 16 and -0.56% show market activity. Follow MSFW updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into MSFW stock?
Investing in Roundhill MSFT WeeklyPay ETF involves considering the yearly range 22.97 - 48.92 and current price 33.55. Many compare 5.64% and 13.73% before placing orders at 33.55 or 33.85. Explore the MSFW price chart live with daily changes.
What are Roundhill MSFT WeeklyPay ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Roundhill MSFT WeeklyPay ETF in the past year was 48.92. Within 22.97 - 48.92, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 33.52 helps spot resistance levels. Track Roundhill MSFT WeeklyPay ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Roundhill MSFT WeeklyPay ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Roundhill MSFT WeeklyPay ETF (MSFW) over the year was 22.97. Comparing it with the current 33.55 and 22.97 - 48.92 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch MSFW moves on the chart live for more details.
When did MSFW stock split?
Roundhill MSFT WeeklyPay ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 33.52, and -28.06% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 33.52
- Open
- 33.74
- Bid
- 33.55
- Ask
- 33.85
- Low
- 33.47
- High
- 33.80
- Volume
- 16
- Daily Change
- 0.09%
- Month Change
- 5.64%
- 6 Months Change
- 13.73%
- Year Change
- -28.06%