- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
MSFU: Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares
MSFU exchange rate has changed by -0.08% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 38.08 and at a high of 39.07.
Follow Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MSFU News
- The Case For The Leveraged MSFU ETF (NASDAQ:MSFU)
- 4 Top Stocks & Their Leveraged ETFs of Last Week
- Gate Contract Stock Zone First Launches 7 Perpetual Contracts Including MSFU (Direxion Microsoft 2x Long ETF) etc.
- Equity Outlook Q3 2026: Broadening Earnings Growth Meets Elevated Volatility
- This Week's Market Wrap: Nvidia, War Headlines, And FOMC Minutes
- This Week's Market Wrap: Narrow Leadership, Oil And China Trip, And Hot Inflation
- This Week's Market Wrap: Software Strikes Back, Economics, And 2 Tech Charts
- Harder Questions: Neuberger CEO George Walker On Private Credit, AI, And Active Ownership
- The More Things Change, The More They Remain The Same
- How Markets Are Balancing Between External Shocks And Internal Risks
- Navigating The Fog: AI And The Industrial Renaissance
- Innovation Vs. Uncertainty: Software Stocks Face A New Balancing Act
- 'Software Is Dead, Long Live Software'
- Market Signals: Dispersion Deepens As AI Pressures Software, Geopolitical Risks Escalate
- A Broader Market Awakening
- This Week's Market Wrap: Tariffs, AI, And A Market On Edge
- Software Selloff Raises Stakes For Active Managers
- Markets Weekly Outlook: Supreme Court Tariff Decision And Key Tests Ahead
- Have Tech Stocks Hit A Reset Moment?
- MSFU ETF: Get Ready To Pull The Trigger (NASDAQ:MSFU)
- Software Sell-Off May Be Overdone Yet Exposes Deeper Concerns
- Software Getting Skinny
Frequently Asked Questions
What is MSFU stock price today?
Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares stock is priced at 38.26 today. It trades within 38.08 - 39.07, yesterday's close was 38.29, and trading volume reached 5696. The live price chart of MSFU shows these updates.
Does Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares stock pay dividends?
Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares is currently valued at 38.26. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 38.62% and USD. View the chart live to track MSFU movements.
How to buy MSFU stock?
You can buy Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares shares at the current price of 38.26. Orders are usually placed near 38.26 or 38.56, while 5696 and -0.31% show market activity. Follow MSFU updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into MSFU stock?
Investing in Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares involves considering the yearly range 19.47 - 39.07 and current price 38.26. Many compare 9.66% and 45.53% before placing orders at 38.26 or 38.56. Explore the MSFU price chart live with daily changes.
What are Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares stock highest prices?
The highest price of Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares in the past year was 39.07. Within 19.47 - 39.07, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 38.29 helps spot resistance levels. Track Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares performance using the live chart.
What are Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares (MSFU) over the year was 19.47. Comparing it with the current 38.26 and 19.47 - 39.07 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch MSFU moves on the chart live for more details.
When did MSFU stock split?
Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 38.29, and 38.62% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 38.29
- Open
- 38.38
- Bid
- 38.26
- Ask
- 38.56
- Low
- 38.08
- High
- 39.07
- Volume
- 5.696 K
- Daily Change
- -0.08%
- Month Change
- 9.66%
- 6 Months Change
- 45.53%
- Year Change
- 38.62%