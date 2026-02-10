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MSFU: Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares

38.26 USD 0.03 (0.08%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

MSFU exchange rate has changed by -0.08% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 38.08 and at a high of 39.07.

Follow Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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MSFU News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is MSFU stock price today?

Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares stock is priced at 38.26 today. It trades within 38.08 - 39.07, yesterday's close was 38.29, and trading volume reached 5696. The live price chart of MSFU shows these updates.

Does Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares stock pay dividends?

Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares is currently valued at 38.26. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 38.62% and USD. View the chart live to track MSFU movements.

How to buy MSFU stock?

You can buy Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares shares at the current price of 38.26. Orders are usually placed near 38.26 or 38.56, while 5696 and -0.31% show market activity. Follow MSFU updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into MSFU stock?

Investing in Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares involves considering the yearly range 19.47 - 39.07 and current price 38.26. Many compare 9.66% and 45.53% before placing orders at 38.26 or 38.56. Explore the MSFU price chart live with daily changes.

What are Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares stock highest prices?

The highest price of Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares in the past year was 39.07. Within 19.47 - 39.07, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 38.29 helps spot resistance levels. Track Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares performance using the live chart.

What are Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares (MSFU) over the year was 19.47. Comparing it with the current 38.26 and 19.47 - 39.07 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch MSFU moves on the chart live for more details.

When did MSFU stock split?

Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 38.29, and 38.62% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
38.08 39.07
Year Range
19.47 39.07
Previous Close
38.29
Open
38.38
Bid
38.26
Ask
38.56
Low
38.08
High
39.07
Volume
5.696 K
Daily Change
-0.08%
Month Change
9.66%
6 Months Change
45.53%
Year Change
38.62%
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