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MSFD: Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares

10.28 USD 0.02 (0.19%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

MSFD exchange rate has changed by -0.19% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 10.20 and at a high of 10.33.

Follow Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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MSFD News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is MSFD stock price today?

Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares stock is priced at 10.28 today. It trades within 10.20 - 10.33, yesterday's close was 10.30, and trading volume reached 838. The live price chart of MSFD shows these updates.

Does Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares stock pay dividends?

Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares is currently valued at 10.28. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -8.62% and USD. View the chart live to track MSFD movements.

How to buy MSFD stock?

You can buy Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares shares at the current price of 10.28. Orders are usually placed near 10.28 or 10.58, while 838 and -0.39% show market activity. Follow MSFD updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into MSFD stock?

Investing in Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares involves considering the yearly range 10.13 - 15.33 and current price 10.28. Many compare -5.43% and -26.47% before placing orders at 10.28 or 10.58. Explore the MSFD price chart live with daily changes.

What are Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares stock highest prices?

The highest price of Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares in the past year was 15.33. Within 10.13 - 15.33, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 10.30 helps spot resistance levels. Track Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares performance using the live chart.

What are Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares (MSFD) over the year was 10.13. Comparing it with the current 10.28 and 10.13 - 15.33 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch MSFD moves on the chart live for more details.

When did MSFD stock split?

Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 10.30, and -8.62% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
10.20 10.33
Year Range
10.13 15.33
Previous Close
10.30
Open
10.32
Bid
10.28
Ask
10.58
Low
10.20
High
10.33
Volume
838
Daily Change
-0.19%
Month Change
-5.43%
6 Months Change
-26.47%
Year Change
-8.62%
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