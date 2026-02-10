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MSFD: Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares
MSFD exchange rate has changed by -0.19% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 10.20 and at a high of 10.33.
Follow Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MSFD News
- Equity Outlook Q3 2026: Broadening Earnings Growth Meets Elevated Volatility
- This Week's Market Wrap: Nvidia, War Headlines, And FOMC Minutes
- This Week's Market Wrap: Narrow Leadership, Oil And China Trip, And Hot Inflation
- This Week's Market Wrap: Software Strikes Back, Economics, And 2 Tech Charts
- Harder Questions: Neuberger CEO George Walker On Private Credit, AI, And Active Ownership
- The More Things Change, The More They Remain The Same
- How Markets Are Balancing Between External Shocks And Internal Risks
- Navigating The Fog: AI And The Industrial Renaissance
- Innovation Vs. Uncertainty: Software Stocks Face A New Balancing Act
- 'Software Is Dead, Long Live Software'
- Market Signals: Dispersion Deepens As AI Pressures Software, Geopolitical Risks Escalate
- A Broader Market Awakening
- This Week's Market Wrap: Tariffs, AI, And A Market On Edge
- Software Selloff Raises Stakes For Active Managers
- Markets Weekly Outlook: Supreme Court Tariff Decision And Key Tests Ahead
- Have Tech Stocks Hit A Reset Moment?
- Software Sell-Off May Be Overdone Yet Exposes Deeper Concerns
- Software Getting Skinny
Frequently Asked Questions
What is MSFD stock price today?
Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares stock is priced at 10.28 today. It trades within 10.20 - 10.33, yesterday's close was 10.30, and trading volume reached 838. The live price chart of MSFD shows these updates.
Does Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares stock pay dividends?
Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares is currently valued at 10.28. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -8.62% and USD. View the chart live to track MSFD movements.
How to buy MSFD stock?
You can buy Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares shares at the current price of 10.28. Orders are usually placed near 10.28 or 10.58, while 838 and -0.39% show market activity. Follow MSFD updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into MSFD stock?
Investing in Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares involves considering the yearly range 10.13 - 15.33 and current price 10.28. Many compare -5.43% and -26.47% before placing orders at 10.28 or 10.58. Explore the MSFD price chart live with daily changes.
What are Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares stock highest prices?
The highest price of Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares in the past year was 15.33. Within 10.13 - 15.33, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 10.30 helps spot resistance levels. Track Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares performance using the live chart.
What are Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares (MSFD) over the year was 10.13. Comparing it with the current 10.28 and 10.13 - 15.33 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch MSFD moves on the chart live for more details.
When did MSFD stock split?
Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 10.30, and -8.62% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 10.30
- Open
- 10.32
- Bid
- 10.28
- Ask
- 10.58
- Low
- 10.20
- High
- 10.33
- Volume
- 838
- Daily Change
- -0.19%
- Month Change
- -5.43%
- 6 Months Change
- -26.47%
- Year Change
- -8.62%