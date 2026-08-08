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MRSH: Marsh
MRSH exchange rate has changed by -0.81% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 190.29 and at a high of 193.48.
Follow Marsh dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is MRSH stock price today?
Marsh stock is priced at 191.59 today. It trades within 190.29 - 193.48, yesterday's close was 193.15, and trading volume reached 2581. The live price chart of MRSH shows these updates.
Does Marsh stock pay dividends?
Marsh is currently valued at 191.59. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 4.31% and USD. View the chart live to track MRSH movements.
How to buy MRSH stock?
You can buy Marsh shares at the current price of 191.59. Orders are usually placed near 191.59 or 191.89, while 2581 and -0.88% show market activity. Follow MRSH updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into MRSH stock?
Investing in Marsh involves considering the yearly range 156.60 - 198.49 and current price 191.59. Many compare 0.37% and 3.18% before placing orders at 191.59 or 191.89. Explore the MRSH price chart live with daily changes.
What are Marsh stock highest prices?
The highest price of Marsh in the past year was 198.49. Within 156.60 - 198.49, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 193.15 helps spot resistance levels. Track Marsh performance using the live chart.
What are Marsh stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Marsh (MRSH) over the year was 156.60. Comparing it with the current 191.59 and 156.60 - 198.49 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch MRSH moves on the chart live for more details.
When did MRSH stock split?
Marsh has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 193.15, and 4.31% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 193.15
- Open
- 193.29
- Bid
- 191.59
- Ask
- 191.89
- Low
- 190.29
- High
- 193.48
- Volume
- 2.581 K
- Daily Change
- -0.81%
- Month Change
- 0.37%
- 6 Months Change
- 3.18%
- Year Change
- 4.31%