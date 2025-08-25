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MPV: Barings Participation Investors
MPV exchange rate has changed by -0.49% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 16.30 and at a high of 16.50.
Follow Barings Participation Investors dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MPV News
- Barings/MassMutual's Credit Expertise: The 'Intel Inside' All 4 Barings Funds (NYSE:MCI)
- MPV: High-Quality Fund But Expensive At This Time (NYSE:MPV)
- Barings Participation Investors declares $0.37 quarterly dividend
- Barings BDC And Siblings: Get The Barings/MassMutual Expertise, But At A Reasonable Price
- Inside The Income Factory: Credit Asset Investing With Steven Bavaria
Frequently Asked Questions
What is MPV stock price today?
Barings Participation Investors stock is priced at 16.33 today. It trades within 16.30 - 16.50, yesterday's close was 16.41, and trading volume reached 60. The live price chart of MPV shows these updates.
Does Barings Participation Investors stock pay dividends?
Barings Participation Investors is currently valued at 16.33. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -18.76% and USD. View the chart live to track MPV movements.
How to buy MPV stock?
You can buy Barings Participation Investors shares at the current price of 16.33. Orders are usually placed near 16.33 or 16.63, while 60 and -0.73% show market activity. Follow MPV updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into MPV stock?
Investing in Barings Participation Investors involves considering the yearly range 15.05 - 20.56 and current price 16.33. Many compare 0.99% and -13.37% before placing orders at 16.33 or 16.63. Explore the MPV price chart live with daily changes.
What are Barings Participation Investors stock highest prices?
The highest price of Barings Participation Investors in the past year was 20.56. Within 15.05 - 20.56, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 16.41 helps spot resistance levels. Track Barings Participation Investors performance using the live chart.
What are Barings Participation Investors stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Barings Participation Investors (MPV) over the year was 15.05. Comparing it with the current 16.33 and 15.05 - 20.56 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch MPV moves on the chart live for more details.
When did MPV stock split?
Barings Participation Investors has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 16.41, and -18.76% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 16.41
- Open
- 16.45
- Bid
- 16.33
- Ask
- 16.63
- Low
- 16.30
- High
- 16.50
- Volume
- 60
- Daily Change
- -0.49%
- Month Change
- 0.99%
- 6 Months Change
- -13.37%
- Year Change
- -18.76%