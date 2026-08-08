- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
MPT: Medical Properties Trust Inc
MPT exchange rate has changed by 2.39% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 4.58 and at a high of 4.72.
Follow Medical Properties Trust Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is MPT stock price today?
Medical Properties Trust Inc stock is priced at 4.71 today. It trades within 4.58 - 4.72, yesterday's close was 4.60, and trading volume reached 3923. The live price chart of MPT shows these updates.
Does Medical Properties Trust Inc stock pay dividends?
Medical Properties Trust Inc is currently valued at 4.71. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -5.42% and USD. View the chart live to track MPT movements.
How to buy MPT stock?
You can buy Medical Properties Trust Inc shares at the current price of 4.71. Orders are usually placed near 4.71 or 5.01, while 3923 and 2.39% show market activity. Follow MPT updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into MPT stock?
Investing in Medical Properties Trust Inc involves considering the yearly range 4.29 - 6.47 and current price 4.71. Many compare 1.73% and -17.37% before placing orders at 4.71 or 5.01. Explore the MPT price chart live with daily changes.
What are Medical Properties Trust Inc stock highest prices?
The highest price of Medical Properties Trust Inc in the past year was 6.47. Within 4.29 - 6.47, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 4.60 helps spot resistance levels. Track Medical Properties Trust Inc performance using the live chart.
What are Medical Properties Trust Inc stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Medical Properties Trust Inc (MPT) over the year was 4.29. Comparing it with the current 4.71 and 4.29 - 6.47 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch MPT moves on the chart live for more details.
When did MPT stock split?
Medical Properties Trust Inc has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 4.60, and -5.42% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 4.60
- Open
- 4.60
- Bid
- 4.71
- Ask
- 5.01
- Low
- 4.58
- High
- 4.72
- Volume
- 3.923 K
- Daily Change
- 2.39%
- Month Change
- 1.73%
- 6 Months Change
- -17.37%
- Year Change
- -5.42%