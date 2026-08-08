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MPL: Tidal Trust Ii - Defiance Daily Target 2X Long MP ETF
MPL exchange rate has changed by 17.15% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 11.16 and at a high of 13.31.
Follow Tidal Trust Ii - Defiance Daily Target 2X Long MP ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is MPL stock price today?
Tidal Trust Ii - Defiance Daily Target 2X Long MP ETF stock is priced at 12.50 today. It trades within 11.16 - 13.31, yesterday's close was 10.67, and trading volume reached 117. The live price chart of MPL shows these updates.
Does Tidal Trust Ii - Defiance Daily Target 2X Long MP ETF stock pay dividends?
Tidal Trust Ii - Defiance Daily Target 2X Long MP ETF is currently valued at 12.50. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -31.05% and USD. View the chart live to track MPL movements.
How to buy MPL stock?
You can buy Tidal Trust Ii - Defiance Daily Target 2X Long MP ETF shares at the current price of 12.50. Orders are usually placed near 12.50 or 12.80, while 117 and 12.01% show market activity. Follow MPL updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into MPL stock?
Investing in Tidal Trust Ii - Defiance Daily Target 2X Long MP ETF involves considering the yearly range 5.73 - 32.87 and current price 12.50. Many compare 49.88% and 74.34% before placing orders at 12.50 or 12.80. Explore the MPL price chart live with daily changes.
What are Tidal Trust Ii - Defiance Daily Target 2X Long MP ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Tidal Trust Ii - Defiance Daily Target 2X Long MP ETF in the past year was 32.87. Within 5.73 - 32.87, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 10.67 helps spot resistance levels. Track Tidal Trust Ii - Defiance Daily Target 2X Long MP ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Tidal Trust Ii - Defiance Daily Target 2X Long MP ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Tidal Trust Ii - Defiance Daily Target 2X Long MP ETF (MPL) over the year was 5.73. Comparing it with the current 12.50 and 5.73 - 32.87 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch MPL moves on the chart live for more details.
When did MPL stock split?
Tidal Trust Ii - Defiance Daily Target 2X Long MP ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 10.67, and -31.05% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 10.67
- Open
- 11.16
- Bid
- 12.50
- Ask
- 12.80
- Low
- 11.16
- High
- 13.31
- Volume
- 117
- Daily Change
- 17.15%
- Month Change
- 49.88%
- 6 Months Change
- 74.34%
- Year Change
- -31.05%