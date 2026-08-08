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MPG: Themes ETF Trust - Leverage Shares 2X Long MP Daily ETF
MPG exchange rate has changed by 15.70% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 4.11 and at a high of 4.96.
Follow Themes ETF Trust - Leverage Shares 2X Long MP Daily ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is MPG stock price today?
Themes ETF Trust - Leverage Shares 2X Long MP Daily ETF stock is priced at 4.57 today. It trades within 4.11 - 4.96, yesterday's close was 3.95, and trading volume reached 506. The live price chart of MPG shows these updates.
Does Themes ETF Trust - Leverage Shares 2X Long MP Daily ETF stock pay dividends?
Themes ETF Trust - Leverage Shares 2X Long MP Daily ETF is currently valued at 4.57. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -65.48% and USD. View the chart live to track MPG movements.
How to buy MPG stock?
You can buy Themes ETF Trust - Leverage Shares 2X Long MP Daily ETF shares at the current price of 4.57. Orders are usually placed near 4.57 or 4.87, while 506 and 1.33% show market activity. Follow MPG updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into MPG stock?
Investing in Themes ETF Trust - Leverage Shares 2X Long MP Daily ETF involves considering the yearly range 2.57 - 13.55 and current price 4.57. Many compare 55.97% and -41.86% before placing orders at 4.57 or 4.87. Explore the MPG price chart live with daily changes.
What are Themes ETF Trust - Leverage Shares 2X Long MP Daily ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Themes ETF Trust - Leverage Shares 2X Long MP Daily ETF in the past year was 13.55. Within 2.57 - 13.55, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 3.95 helps spot resistance levels. Track Themes ETF Trust - Leverage Shares 2X Long MP Daily ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Themes ETF Trust - Leverage Shares 2X Long MP Daily ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Themes ETF Trust - Leverage Shares 2X Long MP Daily ETF (MPG) over the year was 2.57. Comparing it with the current 4.57 and 2.57 - 13.55 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch MPG moves on the chart live for more details.
When did MPG stock split?
Themes ETF Trust - Leverage Shares 2X Long MP Daily ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 3.95, and -65.48% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 3.95
- Open
- 4.51
- Bid
- 4.57
- Ask
- 4.87
- Low
- 4.11
- High
- 4.96
- Volume
- 506
- Daily Change
- 15.70%
- Month Change
- 55.97%
- 6 Months Change
- -41.86%
- Year Change
- -65.48%