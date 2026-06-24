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MORT: VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF

9.88 USD 0.21 (2.17%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

MORT exchange rate has changed by 2.17% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 9.71 and at a high of 9.95.

Follow VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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MORT News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is MORT stock price today?

VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF stock is priced at 9.88 today. It trades within 9.71 - 9.95, yesterday's close was 9.67, and trading volume reached 348. The live price chart of MORT shows these updates.

Does VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF stock pay dividends?

VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF is currently valued at 9.88. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -9.02% and USD. View the chart live to track MORT movements.

How to buy MORT stock?

You can buy VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF shares at the current price of 9.88. Orders are usually placed near 9.88 or 10.18, while 348 and 1.65% show market activity. Follow MORT updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into MORT stock?

Investing in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF involves considering the yearly range 9.59 - 11.44 and current price 9.88. Many compare 1.13% and -6.35% before placing orders at 9.88 or 10.18. Explore the MORT price chart live with daily changes.

What are VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF in the past year was 11.44. Within 9.59 - 11.44, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 9.67 helps spot resistance levels. Track VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF performance using the live chart.

What are VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT) over the year was 9.59. Comparing it with the current 9.88 and 9.59 - 11.44 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch MORT moves on the chart live for more details.

When did MORT stock split?

VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 9.67, and -9.02% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
9.71 9.95
Year Range
9.59 11.44
Previous Close
9.67
Open
9.72
Bid
9.88
Ask
10.18
Low
9.71
High
9.95
Volume
348
Daily Change
2.17%
Month Change
1.13%
6 Months Change
-6.35%
Year Change
-9.02%
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