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MORT: VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF
MORT exchange rate has changed by 2.17% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 9.71 and at a high of 9.95.
Follow VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MORT News
- A Hawkish Hold, A Steeper Curve
- The Resilient Rally: Can Markets Continue To Climb Amid Uncertainty?
- Market Cap Of New Homes Continues Stumbling As Mortgage Rates Rise
- Real Estate's Penthouse View
- The Fed’s Crude Dilemma
- New Home Sales Unexpectedly Rise 1.6% In June
- The REIT Recovery Broadens Beyond Rates
- Disinflation Meets Escalation
- Housing Starts Jump 19% In June
- Building Permits Fall 3.0% In June
- Pending Home Sales Sink 5% In June
- Zillow Home Value Index: 'Real' Home Values Hit 5-Year Low
- Home Affordability: Better Than Headlines Suggest
- NAHB Housing Market Index: Affordability Challenges Pull Down Builder Sentiment
- The Truce Is Loose
- This Week's Market Wrap: Oil Shocks, AI Volatility, And A Resilient Economy
- Existing Single-Family Homes Supply Jumps To 10-Year High, Sales Slip, Mortgage Rates Rise
- Existing Home Sales Drop In June As Median Prices Hit All-Time High
- Sparks From The Warsh Fed
- FHFA House Price Index Retreats From Record High
- S&P Cotality Case-Shiller Index: Home Price Growth Remains Constrained
- Rithm Capital’s Sector Comparative Analysis 2 (Q3+Q4 2026 Dividend Projection) (NYSE:RITM)
- Testing The Truce
- New Home Sales Drop 7% In May
Frequently Asked Questions
What is MORT stock price today?
VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF stock is priced at 9.88 today. It trades within 9.71 - 9.95, yesterday's close was 9.67, and trading volume reached 348. The live price chart of MORT shows these updates.
Does VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF stock pay dividends?
VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF is currently valued at 9.88. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -9.02% and USD. View the chart live to track MORT movements.
How to buy MORT stock?
You can buy VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF shares at the current price of 9.88. Orders are usually placed near 9.88 or 10.18, while 348 and 1.65% show market activity. Follow MORT updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into MORT stock?
Investing in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF involves considering the yearly range 9.59 - 11.44 and current price 9.88. Many compare 1.13% and -6.35% before placing orders at 9.88 or 10.18. Explore the MORT price chart live with daily changes.
What are VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF in the past year was 11.44. Within 9.59 - 11.44, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 9.67 helps spot resistance levels. Track VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF performance using the live chart.
What are VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT) over the year was 9.59. Comparing it with the current 9.88 and 9.59 - 11.44 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch MORT moves on the chart live for more details.
When did MORT stock split?
VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 9.67, and -9.02% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 9.67
- Open
- 9.72
- Bid
- 9.88
- Ask
- 10.18
- Low
- 9.71
- High
- 9.95
- Volume
- 348
- Daily Change
- 2.17%
- Month Change
- 1.13%
- 6 Months Change
- -6.35%
- Year Change
- -9.02%