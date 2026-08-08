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MODL: VictoryShares WestEnd U.S. Sector ETF
MODL exchange rate has changed by 0.76% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 52.60 and at a high of 52.88.
Follow VictoryShares WestEnd U.S. Sector ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is MODL stock price today?
VictoryShares WestEnd U.S. Sector ETF stock is priced at 52.84 today. It trades within 52.60 - 52.88, yesterday's close was 52.44, and trading volume reached 57. The live price chart of MODL shows these updates.
Does VictoryShares WestEnd U.S. Sector ETF stock pay dividends?
VictoryShares WestEnd U.S. Sector ETF is currently valued at 52.84. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 19.79% and USD. View the chart live to track MODL movements.
How to buy MODL stock?
You can buy VictoryShares WestEnd U.S. Sector ETF shares at the current price of 52.84. Orders are usually placed near 52.84 or 53.14, while 57 and 0.36% show market activity. Follow MODL updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into MODL stock?
Investing in VictoryShares WestEnd U.S. Sector ETF involves considering the yearly range 43.39 - 52.99 and current price 52.84. Many compare 3.04% and 13.12% before placing orders at 52.84 or 53.14. Explore the MODL price chart live with daily changes.
What are VictoryShares WestEnd U.S. Sector ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of VictoryShares WestEnd U.S. Sector ETF in the past year was 52.99. Within 43.39 - 52.99, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 52.44 helps spot resistance levels. Track VictoryShares WestEnd U.S. Sector ETF performance using the live chart.
What are VictoryShares WestEnd U.S. Sector ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of VictoryShares WestEnd U.S. Sector ETF (MODL) over the year was 43.39. Comparing it with the current 52.84 and 43.39 - 52.99 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch MODL moves on the chart live for more details.
When did MODL stock split?
VictoryShares WestEnd U.S. Sector ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 52.44, and 19.79% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 52.44
- Open
- 52.65
- Bid
- 52.84
- Ask
- 53.14
- Low
- 52.60
- High
- 52.88
- Volume
- 57
- Daily Change
- 0.76%
- Month Change
- 3.04%
- 6 Months Change
- 13.12%
- Year Change
- 19.79%