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MNZL: Manzil Russell Halal USA Broad Market ETF
MNZL exchange rate has changed by 1.13% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 60.10 and at a high of 60.68.
Follow Manzil Russell Halal USA Broad Market ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is MNZL stock price today?
Manzil Russell Halal USA Broad Market ETF stock is priced at 60.68 today. It trades within 60.10 - 60.68, yesterday's close was 60.00, and trading volume reached 23. The live price chart of MNZL shows these updates.
Does Manzil Russell Halal USA Broad Market ETF stock pay dividends?
Manzil Russell Halal USA Broad Market ETF is currently valued at 60.68. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 21.70% and USD. View the chart live to track MNZL movements.
How to buy MNZL stock?
You can buy Manzil Russell Halal USA Broad Market ETF shares at the current price of 60.68. Orders are usually placed near 60.68 or 60.98, while 23 and 0.97% show market activity. Follow MNZL updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into MNZL stock?
Investing in Manzil Russell Halal USA Broad Market ETF involves considering the yearly range 48.79 - 62.39 and current price 60.68. Many compare 3.78% and 13.38% before placing orders at 60.68 or 60.98. Explore the MNZL price chart live with daily changes.
What are Manzil Russell Halal USA Broad Market ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Manzil Russell Halal USA Broad Market ETF in the past year was 62.39. Within 48.79 - 62.39, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 60.00 helps spot resistance levels. Track Manzil Russell Halal USA Broad Market ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Manzil Russell Halal USA Broad Market ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Manzil Russell Halal USA Broad Market ETF (MNZL) over the year was 48.79. Comparing it with the current 60.68 and 48.79 - 62.39 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch MNZL moves on the chart live for more details.
When did MNZL stock split?
Manzil Russell Halal USA Broad Market ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 60.00, and 21.70% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 60.00
- Open
- 60.10
- Bid
- 60.68
- Ask
- 60.98
- Low
- 60.10
- High
- 60.68
- Volume
- 23
- Daily Change
- 1.13%
- Month Change
- 3.78%
- 6 Months Change
- 13.38%
- Year Change
- 21.70%