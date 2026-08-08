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MNRS: Grayscale Bitcoin Miners ETF
MNRS exchange rate has changed by -0.55% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 33.56 and at a high of 34.10.
Follow Grayscale Bitcoin Miners ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is MNRS stock price today?
Grayscale Bitcoin Miners ETF stock is priced at 34.10 today. It trades within 33.56 - 34.10, yesterday's close was 34.29, and trading volume reached 13. The live price chart of MNRS shows these updates.
Does Grayscale Bitcoin Miners ETF stock pay dividends?
Grayscale Bitcoin Miners ETF is currently valued at 34.10. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 15.30% and USD. View the chart live to track MNRS movements.
How to buy MNRS stock?
You can buy Grayscale Bitcoin Miners ETF shares at the current price of 34.10. Orders are usually placed near 34.10 or 34.40, while 13 and 0.86% show market activity. Follow MNRS updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into MNRS stock?
Investing in Grayscale Bitcoin Miners ETF involves considering the yearly range 23.24 - 52.63 and current price 34.10. Many compare -4.80% and 18.30% before placing orders at 34.10 or 34.40. Explore the MNRS price chart live with daily changes.
What are Grayscale Bitcoin Miners ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Grayscale Bitcoin Miners ETF in the past year was 52.63. Within 23.24 - 52.63, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 34.29 helps spot resistance levels. Track Grayscale Bitcoin Miners ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Grayscale Bitcoin Miners ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Grayscale Bitcoin Miners ETF (MNRS) over the year was 23.24. Comparing it with the current 34.10 and 23.24 - 52.63 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch MNRS moves on the chart live for more details.
When did MNRS stock split?
Grayscale Bitcoin Miners ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 34.29, and 15.30% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 34.29
- Open
- 33.81
- Bid
- 34.10
- Ask
- 34.40
- Low
- 33.56
- High
- 34.10
- Volume
- 13
- Daily Change
- -0.55%
- Month Change
- -4.80%
- 6 Months Change
- 18.30%
- Year Change
- 15.30%