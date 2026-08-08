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MMMA: NYLI MacKay Muni Allocation ETF
MMMA exchange rate has changed by 0.08% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 25.13 and at a high of 25.15.
Follow NYLI MacKay Muni Allocation ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is MMMA stock price today?
NYLI MacKay Muni Allocation ETF stock is priced at 25.15 today. It trades within 25.13 - 25.15, yesterday's close was 25.13, and trading volume reached 3. The live price chart of MMMA shows these updates.
Does NYLI MacKay Muni Allocation ETF stock pay dividends?
NYLI MacKay Muni Allocation ETF is currently valued at 25.15. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.60% and USD. View the chart live to track MMMA movements.
How to buy MMMA stock?
You can buy NYLI MacKay Muni Allocation ETF shares at the current price of 25.15. Orders are usually placed near 25.15 or 25.45, while 3 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow MMMA updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into MMMA stock?
Investing in NYLI MacKay Muni Allocation ETF involves considering the yearly range 24.94 - 25.68 and current price 25.15. Many compare 0.36% and -1.33% before placing orders at 25.15 or 25.45. Explore the MMMA price chart live with daily changes.
What are NYLI MacKay Muni Allocation ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of NYLI MacKay Muni Allocation ETF in the past year was 25.68. Within 24.94 - 25.68, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 25.13 helps spot resistance levels. Track NYLI MacKay Muni Allocation ETF performance using the live chart.
What are NYLI MacKay Muni Allocation ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of NYLI MacKay Muni Allocation ETF (MMMA) over the year was 24.94. Comparing it with the current 25.15 and 24.94 - 25.68 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch MMMA moves on the chart live for more details.
When did MMMA stock split?
NYLI MacKay Muni Allocation ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 25.13, and 0.60% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 25.13
- Open
- 25.15
- Bid
- 25.15
- Ask
- 25.45
- Low
- 25.13
- High
- 25.15
- Volume
- 3
- Daily Change
- 0.08%
- Month Change
- 0.36%
- 6 Months Change
- -1.33%
- Year Change
- 0.60%